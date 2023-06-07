Two people who argued the Wyoming Constitution bars police drug dogs from sniffing outside of vehicles without probable cause lost their appeal Wednesday to the state Supreme Court.

Wyoming’s highest court combined two unrelated people’s appeals into one opinion, as they both challenged the same legal question: If law enforcement utilizes a drug dog on a vehicle without reasonable suspicion, and drugs are found, can that evidence be used in court?

Other courts have already determined that a drug dog sniffing outside a car is not considered a search under the Fourth Amendment, meaning law enforcement doesn’t need to be justified by probable cause or even reasonable suspicion, the ruling states.

But Maria Anne Joseph and Jackson Elliott Tarzia argued that a section of the Wyoming Constitution is more protective than the Fourth Amendment, so the state should afford greater protections from an unwarranted canine sniff because “Wyoming is a particularly freedom-loving state,” the ruling states.

They further argued that a drug-detecting dog cannot differentiate marijuana, which is illegal in Wyoming, and hemp, which is now legal in Wyoming, so the exterior sniff may actually be misleading.

On Oct. 11, 2021, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pulled Joseph over for repeatedly crossing the highway centerline on Interstate 80, the ruling states. The trooper stopped Joseph, told her why he pulled her over and advised that he was going to let her off with a warning.

Joseph immediately said, “she was just trying to go home,” which the trooper identified as a deflection tactic to draw attention away from herself, the ruling states. He also spotted luggage in the backseat covered with a blanket.

“Ms. Joseph explained that she was speaking at a vigil for her deceased son and was also speaking at other vigils in Arizona and maybe Nevada,” the ruling states.

The trooper described her as “very talkative” and “very nervous,” which he found odd because he already told her he was only issuing a warning. She also told him her son had been dead for 15 years, which he found unusual because it didn’t align with her earlier story.

After about six minutes into the stop, the trooper called for a canine.

A Carbon County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived with his dog, Zues, who ran around the outside of the car and alerted at the back of the vehicle, the ruling states.

There were four large suitcases that contained multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana. A more thorough search of her vehicle revealed about 25 pounds of THC wax, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and 58 pounds of marijuana.

The state charged Joseph with five felonies, but she filed a motion to suppress the evidence, arguing the canine sniff violated the Wyoming Constitution because it was not supported by probable cause, the ruling states.

Her motion was denied, so Joseph entered a plea agreement to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while reserving her right to appeal the denial of her motion to suppress the evidence.

Joseph was sentenced to three years of probation.

That same year, Tarzia ran into a similar situation at a truck stop in Albany, while he was traveling in a rental car with an acquaintance, the ruling states. A trooper was there using consensual encounters to uncover criminal activity at this stop, according to the ruling.

Tarzia had a “rigid” and “standoffish” demeanor, his travel plans and description of his career had inconsistencies and oddities, and his hands were shaking as he showed the trooper proof of his rental agreement, the ruling states.

The trooper believed Tarzia was engaged in criminal activity and detained him.

When backup arrived, the trooper retrieved his canine, Yeager, and ran him around the exterior of the car, the ruling states. Yeager alerted by the right rear wheel well and door area. The trooper then searched the vehicle and found roughly 150 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in duffle bags.

The state charged Tarzia with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and he also moved to suppress that evidence, the ruling states. The district court denied the motion, so Tarzia ultimately accepted a plea agreement to a single count of possession for two years of probation.

In their ruling, the justices stressed they have been strict in requiring the state to provide a basis to search inside a vehicle beyond the fact a person was placed under arrest, but there is no precedent recognizing privacy for the outside of a car.

However, the question here concerned the idea of privacy in public airspace surrounding a vehicle, the ruling states. And the court ruled there essentially are no privacy rights when a vehicle is parked in a public area and no steps have been taken to conceal it from the public’s view.

The Wyoming Supreme Court also concluded the state’s legalization of hemp doesn’t make the exterior sniff unreasonable under all circumstances, even if it’s not supported by probable cause.