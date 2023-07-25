The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that a person is only entitled to have jail time taken off a total prison sentence once when serving two or more consecutive terms.

Any sentence that does not give an individual proper credit for the time he or she spent in custody prior to sentencing is illegal, the ruling states. But the interpretation of that standard varies depending on what kind of case it is and what kind of sentence is given.

In 2014, Timothy Greene was sentenced on two felony counts of DUI, the ruling states. He received consecutive four-to-six-year sentences, which were suspended in favor of seven years of probation.

While on probation, Greene was arrested and charged with five new felonies, which included drug possession, the ruling states. He was held without bond for a total of 188 days.

The Campbell County District Court then revoked Greene’s probation and reimposed the original sentence with credit for time served.

“It is undisputed that the credit in those dockets included the 188 days that Mr. Greene was held without bond from his arrest to sentencing,” the ruling states.

He was also sentenced to three to five years with no credit for time served in his new drug possession case. Greene believed he should have received credit in his new case too, but the state’s highest court denied his appeal.

Greene was entitled to credit for time spent in custody while waiting for his probation to be revoked, as it “was a direct result of the original crime,” the ruling states.

“The most obvious of those situations where a defendant is arrested and charged with committing a new crime,” the ruling states.

When multiple sentences run at the same time, credit for time serve should be applied to each sentence because it’s the only way the defendant will be assured the total term of imprisonment is properly reduced, the ruling states.

That standard doesn’t apply when a person has to serve two or more sentences one after another; when consecutive sentences are imposed, a person is only entitled to have credit against one of their sentences, the ruling states.

For example, if a person is sentenced to three, five-year consecutive sentences, the judge intends for he or she to do 15 years in prison. If they were credited for time served in each sentence, their total time would be reduced by three times the amount it should have been.

