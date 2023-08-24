A Michigan man is facing federal charges after suffering thermal burns at Yellowstone National Park, the United States Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced Thursday.
Jason D. Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday in federal court, the statement said.
Wicks is facing charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others, the statement said.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park "until these criminal charges are resolved," the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation, and a trial date has not been set.
Park officials said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Members of the public must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise caution around thermal features.
People are also reading…
More information about safety in thermal areas is available at https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm.