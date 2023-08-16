The state's correctional health care provider, YesCare, denies that refusing an inmate hip replacement surgery constitutes a "deliberate indifference to serious medical needs," as he continues to seek a jury trial.

Warren Rathbun accused YesCare of violating his constitutional right to be free of cruel and unusual punishment in May after the provider allegedly denied him needed surgery for almost a year, the civil rights complaint states.

Rathburn, who filed the complaint without an attorney, is housed at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

He allegedly submitted numerous requests for hip replacement surgery based on recommendations from an orthopedic specialist, his complaint states. He "advised them that I am in pain and can barely function."

In an answer to Rathbun's complaint, YesCare admits his right hip was replaced "based on pain" from his end stage arthritis, the filing states. The same orthopedic surgeon who replaced his right hip then recommended his left hip be replaced, too.

The health care provider's response does not detail why Rathbun didn't have his left hip replaced but "admits that an Alternative Treatment Plan for Plaintiff's left hip was recommended" instead, the filing states.

This consisted of conservative management including exercise therapy, a walking aid, weight loss and medications to be followed by reassessment, the filing states. Rathbun also stated this in his initial complaint.

He alleges that he saw a physical therapist, who determined that he could do nothing for him because physical therapy wouldn't help his condition, Rathbun's complaint alleges.

YesCare admits that Rathbun was seen by a physical therapist, but they deny his description of the therapist's conclusions, their answer states.

The health care provider says it didn't deny Rathbun's hip replacement "because of a policy, practice, or custom to delay expensive surgeries," their filing states. Administrative employees also didn't refuse the recommendation from his orthopedic specialists.

YesCare argues Rathbun didn't exhaust all administrative remedies before filing his lawsuit, and he failed to make a claim "upon which relief may be granted," their filing states.

In a prison, prescribed medical services may not align with what an inmate wants similar to other insurance providers, former Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson Paul Martin said earlier this year. But that does "not necessarily arise to a violation of a person's civil rights."

Casper-based attorneys Erica Rachel Day and Scott E. Ortiz, who are representing YesCare, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In May, the Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson, Stephanie Kiger, declined to comment because the department is not listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.

Rathbun, 66, is serving a life sentence for attempted kidnapping in connection to his 2009 attack on a woman in a parking garage near the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, the state's inmate finder states.

