A University of Wyoming webinar was disrupted Tuesday night after an individual used racist and vulgar language during a “Zoom bombing” incident.

Zoom-bombing is a term used to describe an uninvited person joining a private video call. There have been reports around the country of educators, businesses and other formal meetings being disrupted by unwanted individuals, who sometimes say or do inappropriate things.

“We are both angry and sad to report that a Zoom webinar for incoming UW students Tuesday night was disrupted by an individual who displayed racist and vulgar language,” the University of Wyoming sent in an email to students and facility.

Some of the language “did target a specific group,” said Chad R. Baldwin, spokesperson for UW. The details about what the individual said were not disclosed.

About 230 incoming students attended the virtual meeting, which was part of a summer webinar series for new students, said Baldwin.

“The comments were not connected with any of the content of the webinar, which was about transportation services and housing,” he said.

Racist interruption of UW Black Studies Center virtual event prompts law enforcement investigation A Black history event held virtually by the University of Wyoming's Black Studies Center was interrupted with racist and pornographic images and slurs by unidentified people.

Officials don’t believe the individual is a student or connected to the university in any way, said Baldwin.

“[B]ut we will do what we can to identify the individual and hold them responsible,” the university’s statement said. “The fact that approximately 230 people on the webinar were subjected to this reprehensible behavior is upsetting, but it is not representative of who we are as a university.”

The university is “not certain, at this point, what action might be possible” to hold the individual accountable, said Baldwin.

UW plans to redouble its efforts around cybersecurity practices in an attempt to avoid similar incidents from happening again, the statement said.

Police are also investigating the incident, said UW Police Chief Joshua Holland.

“Given that it is still active, I’m not able to offer anything further,” said Holland.

This is not the first time that someone has disrupted a UW Zoom meeting with racism. In 2021, an unidentified person interrupted a Black history event with racist and pornographic images and slurs.

Anyone who needs support as a result of this or a similar incident is asked to contact the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at (307) 766-3459 or diversity@uwyo.edu. For safety concerns, the public can contact the UW Police Department at (307) 766-5179 or at uwpd@uwyo.edu.