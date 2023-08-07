SHERIDAN — In 2020, rancher James Curutchet started out the year with 350 sheep and after only two months, the number dropped to 193.

Why?

Eagles.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services District Supervisor Brady Smith said eagles prey on livestock, especially sheep. In recent years, Smith has noticed an increase in depredation.

“Eagle depredation of livestock has always occurred; however, this is a growing issue throughout the state,” Smith said. “Because of the status and protections granted to eagles by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, there are limited management options available. Because of the severity of this past winter, margins for producers are slimmer than normal, and eagles depredating livestock may be a considerable issue for some this year.”

As a new rancher, Curutchet found it difficult to keep his sheep safe.

“We were not really sure what was going on at first and we did not really realize how bad it was,” Curutchet said about summer 2020. “We kept finding dead sheep, and all that you really find is carcasses.”

He said he was unsure what to do, so he called the Johnson County trapper to come down and check for coyotes that may be preying on his sheep, but there were no signs of coyotes. Curutchet, then, suspected eagles. Every day, he said he can often see 15 to 20 birds flying around his pasture, consisting of golden eagles, bald eagles, ravens and turkey vultures.

To verify eagles were attacking his flock, Curutchet had to find a fairly complete carcass, which was difficult due to the 1,800 acres to cover.

To receive any form of compensation, Smith said he has to inspect the carcass and determine it was an eagle kill — most commonly determined by a hole in the neck of the livestock carcass. When eagles target a sheep, they grab the sheep by the back of their neck and peck a hole in the side of their throat, bleeding them to death.

Once the kill is confirmed, he will issue a form to the ranchers for a trap and relocate.

“[USDA Wildlife Services’] primary role, when dealing with eagle conflicts, is to verify damage, then fill out a Form-37, which is needed for the producer to apply for a permit through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Migratory Bird Office,” Smith said.

While trapping and relocating seems like a viable option to keep these birds from impacting the sheep population, only six permits in the entire U.S. are issued per year, Curutchet said.

“That also does not really solve the issue because if you take an animal that has learned to kill livestock and move it to another part of the state, it is just going to kill more livestock,” Curutchet said.

To receive compensation for the killed sheep, Curutchet submits documentation, including shearing records, docking records, sales receipts, shipping records, bank records, veterinarian records, IRS records and lambing records, to the USDA Farming Service Agency through their Livestock Indemnity Program. In 2020, Curutchet received half the market value for a third of the lambs that were killed.

“One thing people do not seem to understand is that if a bear or any of the protected animals are killing your livestock, you are allowed to kill the animals or chase it away; however, with eagles, you cannot chase it away and you definitely can’t shoot it,” Curutchet said. “They will not do anything about it because it is a federally protected bird and so we do have a Wildlife Harassment Permit, especially for the golden and bald eagles, allowing us to chase the birds off.”

Curutchet said he is allowed to use loud noises to chase the birds off. He has found after a week of trying to chase the birds off, they start to understand that noise does not hurt them, becoming immune to the deterrents.

Curutchet said he has come to know one bird in particular, Heidi. She first showed up July 4, 2020, and has since impacted Curutchet’s sheep population.

“Heidi here will teach her offspring and fellow birds to prey on the sheep, so if they could get these problem birds quick enough that would be great,” Curutchet said.

“With extremely limited options to effectively mitigate eagle depredation, we have found that ‘Trap and take into possession for falconry’ permits issued by USFWS have been the most successful tool in reducing losses,” Smith said. “Once the USDA-Wildlife services can verify eagle damage and fill out the Form-37 recommending a ‘trap and take into possession’ permit, the producer can apply for the permit through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permitting office. Once the permit is issued, one of the six different falconers throughout the nation will be named as the producer’s agent on the permit, for their chance to capture an immature golden eagle to take into captivity for falconry.”

Smith said only six permits are issued nationwide per year.

Curutchet said he worries if this situation is not solved in the near future, eagles will decimate other populations. He found eagles also destroyed sage grouse and antelope populations around his ranch.

“It is frustrating to watch all of our hard work die,” Curutchet said. “Our local agency does not have enough control over monitoring or managing the bird population.”

The issue has been in Smith’s mind for many years, and he still continues to try to alleviate the situation, he said.

“Eagle depredation of livestock, and how to effectively mitigate losses within the existing framework of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, is an issue that has caught a lot of attention across all levels of the USDA,” Smith said. “A couple of years ago, the USDA-Wildlife Services Deputy Administrator came in person to Wyoming to hear from several producers about this issue. Since then, discussions have, and continue to take place in pursuit of potential solutions.”