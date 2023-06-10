Library book challenges continue to be a mainstay in Wyoming school districts as parents and community members object to titles they deem explicit for children.

A trend that began during the coronavirus pandemic gripped another Wyoming district this week as parents and community members of Laramie County School District No.1 advocated for tighter control of library books during a raucous school board meeting. Speaker after speaker argued that the school district had not done enough to prevent the “sexualization” of children even as trustees debated new rules that would give parents more oversight over what their kids read.

It’s the latest in a push for greater control over Wyoming school districts and libraries that has inserted politics further into education and made gender identity and other cultural issues a central theme of school board meetings across the state.

Cheyenne schools

Parents berated Laramie County School District No. 1 trustees during Monday’s final school year board meeting, some of them accusing district leaders of an unwillingness protect children by censoring books that contain sexual scenes and use sexual language. The district oversees public schools in Cheyenne.

Chairman Tim Bolin tried to keep the meeting under control and keep the palpable anger in check. Some speakers continuously referenced sex acts even as Bolin asked them to refrain. He repeatedly asked those in the audience to respect meeting procedures after one person interrupted a testifying student. Others cheered, encouraged, applauded and booed during public comment.

Patricia McCoy, a district mother, was heated as she referenced a sexual passage in a book and told board members that the books recommended to her children were inappropriate. McCoy said that she and other parents were “upset that our children are not being protected and instead are being sexualized and indoctrinated.”

Brooke Bulgrin, a member of the Laramie County chapter of Moms for Liberty, also criticized the board for not removing books from district libraries. She portrayed the issue as one of parental choice. “It’s extremely unfortunate that this is such a contentious issue because providing parents more options and protecting the innocence of children is not extreme.”

Many of those who spoke urged the board to implement an opt-in policy rather than the district’s current opt-out option, a move that make some library books off limits for students unless their parents gave them permission. As it stands, the district allows parents to restrict their children’s access to books on certain subjects, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

“I fill out your opt-out forms every single year and it’s a joke,” McCoy said. “They don’t get followed at all.”

Parents and community members called for action even as district staff gave a presentation on the work Laramie County School District No. 1 is doing to allow parents more of a say over the library materials their children can access. The district has been working to create more options for parents on the direction of trustees, Joe Evans, Laramie County School District No. 1’s English and language arts secondary curriculum coordinator, told the board.

Under two of the options, students would have free access or no access to everything in their school’s media center. The other choices would allow parents to prevent their children from reading books the school district identifies as “sexually explicit,” – a definition trustees worked to refine during Monday’s meeting – create their own exclusion list or restrict their students to a “clean reads list” curated by librarians.

While the crowd was vocal, Evans noted that the district only has 41 parent opt-outs this school year of the more than 13,000 students registered in the district. Each book challenge the district receives costs an estimated $10,000 in personnel costs, Evans said.

At times, politics seeped directly into the board meeting as parents expressed frustration with the district and some of its library books.

“The Left says this is about freedom, the Constitution and stopping censorship,” said Darin Smith, a district parent. “And yet they are not complaining about the Christian books that are clearly banned from the district.”

Statewide push

Wyoming’s controversy around library books began during the pandemic as battles over mask mandates and other polarizing national debates catalyzed into complaints about what materials are available to students.

In 2021, community members in Gillette asked the Campbell County Public Library Board of Trustees to remove books about LGBTQ+ issues, gender identity and sex from the children’s and teen sections in the library after local outcry about the books and a scheduled performance by a transgender magician. A complaint led prosecutors to weigh potential legal action against library employees for making the books available.

Since then, opposition from some community members and parents has spread around the state as library books and issues like gender identity have become constant subjects of discussion at school board meetings. In Laramie County School District No. 1, parents tried to remove more than a dozen books from school libraries in late 2021 because of content they deemed too explicit for students. The school board of Park County School District No. 6 voted unanimously last year to keep a book about a transgender teenager in Cody High School.

Library books became a focus of Natrona County School District No. 1’s 2022 school board elections as some sought to ban two LGBTQ+ books from a district high school. Since trustees voted to keep the books in Kelly Walsh High School’s library in November, the district has received other requests to pull books. The district’s review committee has declined to remove any books from area high schools, decisions that NCSD trustees have upheld.

The book banning efforts have led to frustrations from some NCSD board members. “This is stupid and we need to get past it,” Trustee Kevin Christopherson said during a May meeting.

The concerted push to ban library books across Wyoming spurred a group of parents and educators last month to form Wyoming Families for Freedom, a group of roughly 150 people that aims to combat book challenges and back librarians and teachers across the state.

On Wednesday, the group issued a statement criticizing Bolin’s handling of the Laramie County School District No. 1 board meeting and the actions and statements of some of those who spoke.

“District staff, [sic] and our diverse student body deserve a Board that serves the entire district, not a few dozen agitators pushing political agendas dictated by an out-of-state organization that does not represent Wyoming Values,” the group wrote.