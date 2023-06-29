The Legislature’s school facilities panel met Thursday to wrestle with the state’s responsibilities and the repercussions of a concerted push to expand public charter schools in Wyoming. The hearing was a significant step as lawmakers begin to iron out some of the details of how the state will handle both the logistics and the costs of adding more charter schools in Wyoming.

Yet, it was a presentation from the Wyoming Department of Education that captured the attention of lawmakers and opened up a broader discussion about charter schools.

Dicky Shanor, the chief of staff for State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, outlined the education agency’s vision and the steps it is taking to help the state expand and bolster charter schools. It’s one of the first times that Degenfelder and the Department of Education have shared a clear plan in which new state-approved public charter schools are overseen directly by the state with little involvement from local school districts.

Shanor told lawmakers that the Department of Education also hopes to see other changes in how the state governs charter schools as Wyoming follows other conservative states that have sought to boost charter schools amid a campaign for greater school choice.

More state involvement

Shanor testified that the Department of Education has reshaped its ranks to accommodate the new Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board, which will be installed July 1 after lawmakers established the panel earlier this year. Degenfelder announced her three picks for the 8-member board Thursday, choosing Cindy DeLancey, Joseph Feiler and Mitchell Schwab for the post.

The Department of Education has appointed a “state charter school director” and has plans to hire another employee dedicated to working with the board and Wyoming public charter schools, Shanor told the Select Committee on School Facilities. Lawmakers approved two Department of Education positions when they created the authorizing board during the 2023 legislative session, according to the Legislative Service Office.

The agency has also contracted with Clare Vickland, a national expert in charter school approvals and development, who has been working with the agency as it helps the three new charter schools approved by the State Loan and Investment Board last year get off the ground. Vickland has been “instrumental in helping us guide the resident school districts and the state authorized charters through what we’ve been calling, ‘Year 0,’” Shanor said.

“There’s a lot of pieces that have to be sorted through and figured out,” he said.

The State Loan and Investment Board’s decision last fall to grant new charters in Mills, Cheyenne and Chugwater marked the first time that the state had approved a series of charter schools. Previously, only school districts could grant a charter.

Lawmakers touted the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board, which will take over for the State Loan and Investment Board, as an independent body to sanction and oversee charter schools. Shanor told the panel the Department of Education is currently working to “untangle” charter schools so that the schools approved by the state work directly with the authorizing board and the Department of Education instead of through their school districts.

“The ultimate goal is to have those state-authorized charters independent from their resident school district,” he said.

Shanor told lawmakers that Department of Education leaders also hoped the Legislature would make more changes to address issues they have found during the planning of the first state-approved charter schools. Among the concerns he highlighted was the loss early funding for charter schools. Previously, the state paid double the normal amount to charter schools in their first year. It helped to mitigate some of the initial costs for charter schools since they must foot the bill for special education and transportation before they are reimbursed by the state a year later, but lawmakers stripped that additional funding this year.

Shanor also pointed to the requirement in state law that funding go through school districts to charter schools rather than directly to the schools themselves.

“What we hope to see in the future is that the local school district does not have to be a pass through for that block grant funding,” he said.

Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, questioned Shanor about the department’s goal of separating the finances for charter schools from the districts they are in, arguing it could have an added cost by requiring charter schools to do their own accounting.

“Part of the criticism of charter schools regardless of whether you’re for or against, it’s going to cost us a bunch more money,” he said. “It’s not gonna save us money. It’s gonna cost us more money.”

The idea of separating funding for charter schools appealed to schools and districts because the schools turned to the state rather than their districts for approval, Shanor said. “There wasn’t that level of collaboration and governance anymore by the board of trustees,” he said. “The governance is now at the state so there’s a desire to keep that governance straight to the state and not continue to entangle the local district.”

An ongoing debate

Across the country, red states have sought to rapidly and drastically reshape the K-12 education landscape behind the campaign for greater school choice, including expanding access to charter schools in recent years.

Similar to Wyoming, Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law in May 2021 aimed at strengthening charter schools by allowing “founding groups” to work directly with the state to create publicly funded charter schools, according to Iowa Public Radio. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation this year that will shift money to charter schools and away from traditional public schools by requiring school districts to share their local tax revenues.

Wyoming lawmakers have principally sought to expand charter schools by allowing new schools to go directly to the state instead of through their school districts. However, they also increased state funding for charter schools this year, matching the money that traditional public schools receive.

Degenfelder campaigned on school choice and has been a vocal proponent of expanding charter schools in Wyoming. She worked with Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, on the bill that created the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board, arguably the most significant education bill during the last legislative cycle. In the bill, lawmakers included a moratorium on new charter schools, allowing the authorizing board to approve only one additional school between 2026 and 2028, a compromise Degenfelder in April told the Star-Tribune she would have preferred to avoid.

Testifying before the Senate Education Committee in January, she told lawmakers that charter schools would improve Wyoming’s K-12 education.

“Our entire public school system, both the traditional model as well as the additional schools, will benefit,” Degenfelder said. “Because competition and increased choices, they raise performance for everyone to the benefit of students, communities and our state.”

However, the state’s push for charter schools has also raised questions. A Legislative Service Office estimate last year pegged a $14 million price tag for the three state-approved charter schools, with much of that cost linked to the first year doubling of funds that lawmakers later slashed.

Former Rep. Scott Clem told the Select Committee on School Facilities that his child was sent home from Campbell County High School last year because of water issues at the school. He expressed concern that the state could be opening up and paying for new charter schools when it wasn’t meeting the facility needs of the public schools that already exist.

“It certainly would seem unfair and perhaps maybe even unjust,” he said.

“Everything that’s going on I think is wonderful,” he added. “But it should not come at the expense of existing schools.”

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, acknowledged Clem’s unease and said the state shouldn’t shy away from the tension that exists between charter schools and traditional public schools. When it comes to facilities, charter schools are more expensive to the state because they take over old school buildings that are costly to maintain, Rothfuss said.

“The state elected to save money by closing a school down and then we typically open that school back up thereby carrying an expensive school in the fleet that we previously decided was too inefficient to carry,” he explained. “Which makes it often the most expensive schools in the fleet that we’re opening so that we can have charter schools.”

As Wyoming looks to expand charter schools, Rothfuss did not sugarcoat that opening new charter schools comes at the expense of traditional schools without increases to the state’s education budget.

“I don’t want anyone to walk away from this meeting or anyone listening to this meeting to not understand that we have a relatively fixed pie of resources that we bring to this table and that anytime we’re opening a new school it’s adding to the expense line,” he said.

“I don’t think we should try and distract from the idea that there is a competition for the funds,” Rothfuss told Clem. “… Campbell County is definitely in competition for funds with charter schools.”