State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder announced the appointment of three people to the Charter School Authorizing Board in a Thursday press release.

The creation of the board stems from a statute passed in the 2023 state legislative session. The goal of the board is to “approve high-quality public charter schools in the state,” the release states.

The board will be comprised of eight members total. Three other members will be appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon and will be joined by the dean of UW’s College of Education and the chairman of the State Board of Education.

Degenfelder tapped Cindy DeLancey, Joseph Feiler and Mitchell Schwab to serve on the board.

DeLancey, of Cheyenne, is the President of the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Heritage Foundation. DeLancey is a UW law school graduate and has served as a special assistant United States Attorney. Gov. Matt Mead appointed her as an ENDOW Rural Council member, and Gov. Gordon appointed her to be on the Educational Attainment Executive Council.

Feiler, of Casper, is a career and technical education teacher who has served for 35 years in Natrona County School District No. 1. Feiler has been a grant evaluator for the Carl Perkins Grants and chairman of the Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education scholarship committee.

Schwab, of Afton, is an attorney at Denali Law. Schwab was an executive at Charter one, LLC, which is charter school management company. Schwab is a Wyoming native and graduated from the University of Wyoming.

“I am honored to appoint these members of Wyoming’s inaugural charter school authorizing board. Public charter schools are a critical tool to increasing school choice for students and their families. Every student learns differently, and they deserve choices in an education that best meets their individual learning needs,” Degenfelder said in the release.