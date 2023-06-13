Schools Superintendent Megan Degenfelder took a hard-right turn in her speech at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, making hot-button topics like school library books and transgender issues central to her message and lambasting “the Left” for “[misrepresenting]” conservative values.

To Degenfelder, education fulfills three main purposes: to prepare young people to fill good jobs and be good citizens by instilling them with patriotism and to promote social cohesion.

"These are worthy goals, and we as conservatives celebrate them," Degenfelder said. "That is why so many of us are alarmed, because today, the education establishment has taken it upon itself to reorient this mission in education away from these goals and impose a new and very different agenda, and it's failing us badly."

It's “not a new phenomenon that academic achievement has been de-emphasized," Degenfelder said, but she warned that "it's getting worse."

"Increasingly, academic achievement in the name of preparing kids for a prosperous and productive adulthood is being replaced in the name of equity."

Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson described the speech as “blatant political stunting” and called on Degenfelder and other leaders to support students and educators amid statewide suicide and educator shortage crises.

Degenfelder, who ousted the controversial former state superintendent Brian Schroeder by a narrow margin last year, often presented as the slightly more moderate Republican in the state superintendent race compared to some of her opponents including Schroeder, who campaigned largely on fears that kids are being "sexualized" in public schools. While she did on some level emphasize issues that have trickled down from national discourse — assuring audiences, for example, that she would prevent critical race from being taught in classrooms and speaking at a Natrona County School Board meeting in opposition to certain school library books in the district — Degenfelder also made more traditional education issues like literacy rates and efficient education funding central to her campaign.

Perhaps because of her more traditional, less fiery campaign approach, Degenfelder wasn't chosen by the Wyoming GOP as a candidate for the interim state superintendent post that opened last year. She was passed over during the state superintendent race by former President Donald Trump, who gave his endorsement to Schroeder.

But since taking office, Degenfelder has weighed in more heavily on politicized education issues that have swept the nation in recent years. In May, she joined opposition to a proposed federal rule that could nullify Wyoming's blanket ban on transgender women and girls in school sports. While her educational reform plan addresses traditional issues like literacy and student performance, it also tackles parental rights, school choice and the elimination of perceived political bias in education — topics that have come under scrutiny in Republican circles.

At a May Education Committee meeting, Laramie Democrat Sen. Chris Rothfuss questioned Degenfelder's commitment to remove politics from education, arguing that defining certain concepts as "divisive and inappropriate" is a political act in itself.

Degenfelder's speech on Saturday was notable not only for its content, but also for its context: Wyoming's state superintendent appeared in the same session as Moms for Liberty cofounder Tina Descovich and swimmer Riley Gaines, who campaigns against the inclusion of trans women in women's sports.

Moms for Liberty, a conservative, Florida-based nonprofit that champions "parental rights" in education, has been the driving force behind efforts across the nation to ban primarily LGBTQ books from school libraries. Last week, it was named an "extremist" group by the civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center. There are several local Moms for Liberty chapters in Wyoming.

Degenfelder began her speech on Saturday typically enough, espousing her belief in the “power of education to lift people from even the most dire of circumstances.”

"As a product of public school education, I benefited personally from committed teachers and coaches who were among the guiding lights in my life,” she said.

She soon progressed to more controversial topics that have taken center stage in national right-wing politics in recent years, warning the audience that the "education establishment" is turning away from the foundational purpose of education and imposing "a new and very different agenda," and that public schools are “becoming places of social experimentation that serve to divide rather than to unite us."

She criticized curricula that she believes "fosters resentment between races" like ones developed by the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which aims to place the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the center of the nation's narrative. She warned of “graphic sexual depictions” in school library books. She said transgender athletes are "redefining women's sports and challenging our fundamental understanding of what safe and fair play is."

"And if you object to any of this, then you will be met with slurs and protests," she told the audience. "You will be intimidated and you will be silenced. I will not be silenced."

Degenfelder accused "the Left" of misrepresenting conservative values and goals; when she says she wants more patriotism in classrooms, she said she doesn't mean chauvinism or nativism, or teaching that the U.S. has gotten everything right. Though she opposes allowing certain LGBTQ books in school libraries and supported Wyoming's ban on transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports, she believes that "all human life matters," and that people should treat the LGBTQ community with "respect and dignity."

"I will not allow these values to be misrepresented by the Left," Degenfelder said.

Not everyone is convinced that her actions stem from good will. The Wyoming Democratic Party questioned Degenfelder's motives in a Facebook post last week following news of the state superintendent's participation in the summit alongside names like Descovich and Gaines.

"Ms. Degenfelder says her priority is teacher retention, so what on earth is she doing sharing the stage with the co-founder of Moms for Liberty, an organization that has been terrorizing and demoralizing teachers and school officials for years?" the post questioned.

On Monday, Degenfelder shot back in a statement.

"I was pleased to share my thoughts on the challenges and opportunities facing public education, including empowering parents and keeping political agendas out of the classroom," she said. "It’s no wonder the Democrats have spent the last week attacking and trying to silence me, but I remain as committed as ever to fighting for our Wyoming students and families."

The Wyoming Democratic Party responded to her statement on Facebook Monday.

"We get that Ms. Degenfelder is feeling picked on. But the truth is, we'll go after any public officials who align themselves with extremists. Just ask Chuck," the post says, referring to Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

Beyond sharing the stage with Descovich, Degenfelder also criticized teacher unions that she said have for years "resisted accountability and opposed competition.”

Hutcherson, president of the Wyoming Education Association, which represents the state's teachers but is not actually a union, said the association was "incredibly disheartened" to see Degenfelder "disparaging public schools in what looks like blatant political stunting at the expense of Wyoming students and educators."

Hutcherson noted Wyoming's high suicide rates and educator shortages. He called on Wyoming's leaders to support "high-quality, equitable public education for all students" rather than furthering "harmful narratives that continue to erode the safety and well-being of students' mental health and chip away at educators' morale."

“Wyoming families and voters deserve elected officials who work toward serving their constituencies here at home in Wyoming rather than furthering national rhetoric for political gain,” Hutcherson said.

“As a leader in Wyoming, Superintendent Degenfelder should do better for our students and educators who are doing their best.”