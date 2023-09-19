Connecting with the outdoors is a central part of life in Wyoming. A new initiative aims to highlight that way of life in Wyoming classrooms.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik, along with Gov. Mark Gordon, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder and Wyoming's Sen. John Barrasso, announced on Monday a new initiative that aims to boost wildlife, hunting and conservation education in Wyoming classrooms.

Gordon and Degenfelder touted the initiative and the benefits of encouraging kids to be connected with the outdoors. Degenfelder said that being outside has had a positive impact on her mental health. Gordon noted that the programs will help kids develop a knowledge of different wildlife species, which plays into conservation decisions.

Degenfelder, a longtime fisher and hunter, said these activities also taught her "life lessons about safety, self sufficiency, personal responsibility."

"I learned grace in failure," she said. "As my dad always used to say, elk hunting, like life, isn't just about harvesting an elk."

The groups will launch three programs across the state: Trout in the Classroom, National Archery in the Schools Program and Hunter Education. The initiatives will be piloted in about 20 Wyoming schools, Nesvik said.

The programs build upon the Game and Fish Department's "Inspire a Kid" initiative, which provides resources that help families teach kids how to enjoy the outdoors, whether that be through fishing, hunting, hiking or other activities.

Nesvik said the programs will be funded primarily by the Game and Fish Department and Commission. Other organizations, like the Wyoming Wildlife Fund, have also provided money to support the programs. There are also some federal grants available to pay for the programs.

The Trout in the Classroom program, which is facilitated by Trout Unlimited and other groups in schools across the U.S., will give kids the opportunity to learn firsthand about trout lifecycles. Students will be able to take eggs from a fish hatchery and watch them grow in the classroom.

Some schools in Wyoming have already done this, but to a limited degree, Nesvik said. "We're going to really redouble our efforts to make sure that schools have the tools they need, the training they need and the opportunities to be able to replicate this across all 23 counties and across the entire state at some point."

The National Archery in the Schools Program aims to give schools resources to teach kids about the sport of archery. Wyoming partnered with the National Archery in the School Program in the past but had to cut the program more than a decade ago because of revenue shortfalls, Nesvik said.

Currently, volunteers across the state run hunter education programs in Wyoming. The Hunter Education program will bring this into classrooms, where teachers with a certification will be able to teach students about hunter safety as a part of their curriculum.

The rules process for cementing how teachers will be able to get this certification is still ongoing, Nesvik said. But he expects that teachers will be able to start signing up to get a certification within the next month or two. The Game and Fish Department already has hunter education curriculum in place, which will be the basis of training for teachers earning the accreditation. "It'll be that simple. It'll be low red-tape, Wyoming-drive and something that we can make happen," he said.

Students will likely be able to start taking advantage of the Hunter Education program at the beginning of next school year. Nesvik said the other two programs will potentially launch sooner.

Under the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — federal legislation that aims to reduce gun violence — the President Joe Biden and his administration decided to bar federal funding for school hunter education and archery programs.

But some have said the Biden Administration's interpretation of the legislation is too broad, and that school archery and hunting programs shouldn't be excluded from funding opportunities under the bill.

All of Wyoming's congressional delegates are against the Biden Administration's move. Earlier this month, Barrasso, along with Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., sponsored federal legislation that aims to clarify that this prohibition doesn't apply to the use of funds for student-related activities. Wyoming's Sen. Cynthia Lummis is a cosponsor of the ARROW Act. Degenfelder, Nesvik and several hunting and wildlife organizations also support the bill.

Barrasso, who spoke at Monday's press conference, said he's "going to do everything" he can "to stop Washington politics getting into Wyoming classrooms."