A federal judge ruled against six University of Wyoming sisters Friday dismissing their case after they sued their sorority earlier this year for admitting the school's first transgender Greek life member.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson threw out a case against UW's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and transgender member Artemis Langford, ruling that sisters Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar could not force the “private, voluntary” sorority to use their definition of “woman,” which does not include transgender people. Johnson’s decision brings at least an initial end to a lawsuit that has captured national attention amid intense debate around transgender rights.

"The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit – and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved – Langford,” Johnson wrote. “With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the Court will not define 'woman' today.”

The six sorority sisters alleged that Kappa Kappa Gamma did not follow its bylaws and policies, breached its housing contract and misled the woman by admitting a transgender member. They asked a federal judge to remove Langford from UW’s Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter and permanently ban any “man” from joining the group. In their complaint, the sorority sisters argued the central legal question the lawsuit would answer was “whether the word ‘woman’ includes a man who ‘identifies as a woman.’”

But Johnson rejected that idea, concluding that the sorority members did not prove their legal claims and the lawsuit failed under multiple legal standards. According to Johnson, Kappa Kappa Gamma has both a First Amendment right and the latitude to determine its own bylaws, including how to define “woman.” Instead of petitioning the courts, he said the women needed to go through the sorority if they wanted to remove Langford, though Johnson noted that UW’s chapter chose to admit and induct Langford despite the six sorority sisters, their families and their lawyers spending months trying to “overrule the UW chapter's decision.”

“Defining ‘woman’ is Kappa Kappa Gamma's bedrock right as a private, voluntary organization - and one this Court may not invade,” Johnson wrote.

While the six sorority sisters and their attorneys John Knepper and Cassie Craven have portrayed the lawsuit as an attempt to protect women’s rights both in legal documents and in media appearances, lawyers for Kappa Kappa Gamma argued that “a vocal minority” was trying to impose its personal beliefs at the cost of Langford and the sorority.

Craven declined to comment on the decision when reached.

In a statement, Langford’s attorney Rachel Berkness criticized the lawsuit.

“As the ruling shows the case to remove Ms. Langford from KKG began before any of the allegations arose,” she said. “The plaintiffs and their counsel wanted her removed because she was transgender and then they watched her like a hawk to backfill support [for] their transphobic request. Today the judge ruled on the procedural issues at hand. This never should have been brought.”