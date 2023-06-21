Two University of Wyoming buildings were evacuated Wednesday morning after a natural gas line ruptured.

The Aven Nelson building and a classroom building were evacuated as a precaution, the university said in a statement emailed to students and facility.

Crews were working to repair the gas line rupture on the west end of the university's campus as of 11:30 a.m., the statement said.

"[P]eople are encouraged to stay away from the area while the work takes place," the statement said.

The rupture is believed to have been caused by construction work along Ninth Street. A section of that street may be closed to allow for repairs.

Additional information is expected to be released when it becomes available, the statement said.