Ucross, the artist residency program in Sheridan County that has housed creatives and writers like Elizabeth Gilbert and Billy Porter, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a gala, at which they will honor Gov. Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon with the Outstanding Patrons of the Arts Award.

The gala, which is planned for Sept. 27, will feature best-selling author and Ucross neighbor Craig Johnson, who will welcome the Gordons to the stage. It is the first annual gala to be held in Wyoming.

"The gala will begin in the Ucross Art Gallery, carry through to the newly constructed Koehler Performing Arts Center and Lauren Anderson Dance Studio and continue outside to a heated tent and on the patio overlooking the Bighorn Mountains," a press release from the residency program said. "Many Ucross friends and partners" will make appearances; there will be an auction, performances by Ucross alumni artists and a dinner.

The Gordons have been longtime partners of the program, even working there -- Gov. Gordon managed the Ucross ranch and was a trustee for the foundation at one point.

“It’s no doubt that what Ucross has done for America’s cultural landscape is just remarkable,” Gov. Gordon said in the press release. “The time and creative space the residency program gives to artists of all backgrounds, the wonderful studio space and the opportunity to get together and talk about their respective disciplines at supper every evening…makes such a difference."

He went on to say that he believes that Ucross is in "important resource" within Wyoming.

Ucross' residency program began in 1983 as a workspace for artists, writers, visuals, choreographers and composers to create and reflect without distractions. Located on a 20,000-acre ranch, it offers "uninterrupted time and space" for creatives to work.

Jim Nelson, a founding trustee and chairman of the board of the Ucross Foundation, will be honored as well with the Raymond Plank Award for Visionary Leadership. All money raised during the gala will go to preserving Ucross, the press release said.