The University of Wyoming acted within its authority when it instituted a one-year tabling ban for a Laramie church elder who directed a sign at a transgender student, lawyers for the school argued Monday in new legal filings.

Todd Schmidt, a Laramie Faith Community Church elder, sued UW President Ed Seidel and Dean of Students Ryan O'Neil last month challenging the ban and alleging the university violated his civil and constitutional rights, including those to free speech, due process and equal protection, when it suspended him from tabling in the Wyoming Union breezeway last December.

While Schmidt and conservative lawmakers have pushed back against UW’s decision saying it curbed his First Amendment rights, lawyers for UW from the Cheyenne law firm Hirst Applegate told the court that Schmidt was discriminating and harassing a student, which is not protected speech. In two separate filings, UW asked Freudenthal to throw out parts of Schmidt’s case and rule that his legal claims did not require immediate restrictions against the school.

“The University was not targeting any expressive content of Plaintiffs speech. It was targeting the acts of discrimination and harassment,” the attorneys wrote.

Schmidt’s due process and equal protection claims do not meet legal standards, the university’s lawyers asserted, while O'Neil can only be sued as a university official and not individually because of qualified immunity, which typically safeguards government officials, like law enforcement officers, from personal liability in constitutional cases.

The rest of Schmidt's legal argument is unlikely to succeed because the university acted within its power and discretion, according to UW's legal team.

Freedom of speech and religious expression

Last December, Schmidt hung a sign aimed at Artemis Langford, the first transgender student accepted into a UW sorority. Shortly after, the university banned Schmidt from tabling for a year until spring 2023. Schmidt and his lawyers asked U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal to nix Schmidt’s suspension and prevent the university from acting to “censor disfavored views.”

Specifically at issue are UW’s campus and Wyoming Union policies, which outline the university’s discrimination and harassment rules and guide how the university handles tabling in the student union. Schmidt and his lawyers contend that the regulations – and the university’s use of them to justify the suspension of Schmidt – censor him and discriminate against his religious views and speech.

In Schmidt’s complaint, Douglas Mason, a Pinedale-based attorney, and Nathan Kellum, an attorney with the Center for Religious Expression, portray his tabling and use of the sign directed at Langford as a means of conveying his Christian beliefs and as a way to spur “friendly discussions” about them.

“Schmidt’s Christian faith compels him to evangelize and share the gospel (good news of Jesus Christ) with others,” they wrote. “… Schmidt also believes from the Bible that God created human beings as either male or female, that this sex is fixed from conception and that this sex cannot be changed, regardless of what an individual person believes or wants to do.”

His lawyers argue that, in addition to the suspension, O'Neil’s direction that Schmidt not single out Langford with the sign also infringed on his rights.

“The ongoing censorship and fear of reprisal severely limits Schmidt’s constitutionally protected expression on the UW campus,” they wrote.

University response

Lawyers for UW painted an entirely different picture.

The university is not restricting speech but preventing discrimination and harassment against an individual student. Schmidt has consistently created a hostile environment for students and university employees and violated school policies over the roughly 17 years he tabled, UW’s attorneys Erin Berry and Robert Jarosh insisted.

“By 2021, issues with Plaintiffs non-compliance with the Union Policies and Procedures had risen to the level that the University decided it needed to start documenting complaints about Plaintiff,” they wrote.

According to the school’s legal filings, O'Neil and university staff warned Schmidt multiple times he was violating university regulations that prohibit discrimination and harassment and require civility when tabling. The multiple warnings and an investigation and report from UW’s Equal Opportunity Report and Response Office, which concluded that Schmidt was harassing and discriminating against Langford, were the sole grounds for Schmidt’s suspension, not his speech or religious views, according to UW’s lawyers.

“The University had the authority to cancel or suspend Plaintiff's ability to use the University's buildings, including to reserve tables in the Wyoming Union breezeway, if it concluded that any complaint of an act of discrimination or harassment under UW Regulation 4-2 was substantiated,” Berry and Jarosh wrote.

Schmidt contends that his free speech rights extend to the Wyoming Union, but UW called the student union breezeway a “limited public forum” where the university has some ability to control where, when and how speech occurs, a view shared by some legal and freedom of speech experts. UW’s defense states that Schmidt can continue to preach on campus, including in the Wyoming Union, he just can’t rent a table during the suspension.

Schmidt’s allegations that the university is treating him differently because of his religious views also don’t hold up, according to UW’s lawyers.

“Plaintiff has not (and cannot) identify specific organizations or individuals that engaged in actions similar to his and who were then permitted to continue harassing and/or discriminating against University students or employees at tables in the Wyoming Union breezeway,” Berry and Jarosh wrote.

According to UW, the school was required to act once it determined that Schmidt was discriminating and harassing an individual student by singling out Langford for being transgender. In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Education affirmed that Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education, applies to gender identity. That conclusion, driven by a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, required UW and other universities to take steps to prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity, including by installing and following policies to protect those students – policies that the university argues Schmidt ultimately ran afoul of.

In December, legal and freedom of speech experts told the Star-Tribune that a lawsuit over Schmidt’s tabling suspension had no clear conclusion. Some said UW’s decision likely infringed on Schmidt’s First Amendment rights, while others said Schmidt’s actions could qualify as harassment and the university acted within its authority.

The latter was the case the university’s lawyers tried to make when they laid out a scenario:

“Imagine the Wyoming Union breezeway lined with tables, with each table manned by a person or entity singling out an individual University student. Imagine that at each such table, the targeted student is harassed solely based upon membership in a protected class – one for her gender, one based on his race, one based on her color, one based on his national origin, one based on a disability, one based on a religion, one based on their sexual orientation, one based on her gender identity.”

“According to Plaintiff, all of that conduct would be protected free speech, and the University would be required to allow it to happen,” they wrote. “That is not the law.”