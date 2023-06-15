The University of Wyoming’s annual budget will increase by nearly $100 million next year after the Board of Trustees approved the school’s 2024 financial plan Wednesday.

The increase reflects pay raises for school employees and a range of other research and academic programs that state lawmakers funded during the 2023 legislative session, as well as an increase in debt servicing for housing projects on campus. UW trustees sanctioned the school’s budget after holding two days of hearings in May during which they heard from department and college leaders throughout the university.

Alex Kean, UW’s chief financial officer and vice president for budget and finance, told trustees during the first May 8 hearing that the increase in the university’s budget matches an upswing in revenue. The single largest contributor to the upcoming year’s budget was the Wyoming Legislature, which made investments across the university, Chad Baldwin, a UW spokesperson said Wednesday.

The school’s fiscal year 2024 balance sheet shows a more than $42 million increase in appropriations from state lawmakers and roughly $40 million more in gifts. UW has also seen its investment income and revenue from tuition and educational fees grow over the last year. The increase in revenue will help to pay for raises for university staff, building on the $8 million in raises the lawmakers approved last year, the first broad raise for university employees since 2018-2019. The state’s supplemental budget included $12.27 million for UW faculty and staff raises next year.

“Embedded in this budget is a continued significant investment in salary wages and benefits largely driven by the second consecutive institution-wide salary raise plan funded through the Legislature,” Kean told trustees in May.

In a reversal of recent budget cuts, lawmakers also approved more money for a range of school programs as the university looks to build up its research. The university’s engineering and science initiatives, which are intended to make the university a nationally recognized leader, will receive a combined $9.1 million annually.

One-time appropriations from the Legislature will result in a $5 million bump for UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center, another $2.5 million the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, and more than $16 million for the School of Energy Resources. Lawmakers earmarked the majority of funding for the School of Energy Resources for research on new nonenergy uses for coal, including the possible production of high-grade graphite.

During their Senate confirmation hearings earlier this year, Trustees David Fall, Kermit Brown, Laura Schmid-Pizzato and Jim Mathis told lawmakers that UW should become more financially independent from the state, using research to bring in more money and attract students. UW’s enrollment has decline since 2020, university data shows.

“Somehow we need to wean ourselves a little more from the state, and I think the only way we can do that is through more research money and also increasing our student load,” Fall said.

The state’s 2023 supplemental and capital construction budgets will also supply UW with $120 million to finish the renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s west stands and fund the construction of student housing and a new facility for UW’s swimming and diving teams. The university announced last November it would begin construction on the first phase of a new housing project for students, including a dining hall and 434-bed residence hall near the intersection of 15th and Lewis streets.

Kean told trustees that the university would also begin paying principal on its debit for its housing project, contributing another roughly $4 million to the budget increases.