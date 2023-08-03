For University of Wyoming students, the past six months have had their campus grounds for free speech debates that have plagued many educational institutions nationwide.

A church elder last December displayed a sign in the UW student union that used a transgender student’s name to convey “religious beliefs.” The fallout from the event would lead to student protest, the elder banned from the student union, lawsuits against the university, UW sorority students appearing on Fox News and UW forming a working group to determine its free speech actions on campus.

Six months later — the report and adjoining student survey were released to the public.

While the student survey announced that a majority of students felt that UW supported or created environments of free speech and discourse — the section obtained by the Star-Tribune that allowed students to write in on the matter of free speech presented a more indecisive picture.

About 360 of the 680 students who completed the survey used the write-in section as an opportunity to express conservative points on the UW institution — while others took the writing time to work through the problem.

“I think freedom of expression goes too far on the UW campus,” one student wrote. “Hate speech is allowed targeting queer folks, under the guise of ‘tolerance.’ I find this to be despicable, in-defensible, and reprehensible. My identity should not be seen as the topic of passive debate where both those supporting queer identities and those denigrating them are treated as equally valuable and important statements. If these discussions were about race, religion, or other protected classes, they wouldn’t be tolerated, and yet they are accepted because they are instead discussions about queer identities.”

Some students also pointed out that this “tolerance” seems one-sided.

“We make a lot of efforts to ensure that people who identify in the LGBTQIA+ community feel comfortable and welcome on our campus,” another student wrote in the survey. “We have a lot of events about safe sex and sexual expression. Yet on the other hand, we don’t have a lot of tolerance for people who want to express more conservative or Christian ideals. People are fighting against the Chick-Fil-A because of it’s Christian ideals, yet we have a Drag Show in the union which may be against other people’s beliefs. We’re just not even and fair about what can be expressed and what can’t.”

Some students accused the “other side” of hate speech or the failure to protect speech right back are littered between these two perspectives. Others also took the write-in section as their time to further advocate for the reinstatement of TikTok after the popular social media site was banned from campus last spring.

The report created by UW President Ed Seidel’s working group on Freedom of Expression, Intellectual Freedom, and Constructive Dialogue recommends adopting principles that support discourse while reviewing current policies that may interfere with this mission. In practice — the working group recommended creating skill-based training in different forms of discourse, a non-partisan center for free speech and a “Wyoming Way” mission statement to encourage respective but constructive dialogue.

Despite the working group’s suggestion to the president to focus on how to improve discourse and provide healthier reactions to expression in the future, UW students like student government senator Tanner Ewalt were left upset about what he considered the report established but did not say, considering tolerance of hate speech in the past.

“In a sense UW pitches a tent and says from here on out we will have respectful tribunal-like reviews within this tent to handle free speech discourse debates on campus, but does this without addressing how we got here,” Ewalt told the Star-Tribune, discussing the working groups proposed solution of a free speech and respectful dialogue center amongst other recommendations it made to the president. “The report is a boilerplate that strips UW administration from pointing out right and wrong and instead adds a process to which will also rid UW of guilt and leaves students with the false impression of equalness and a bad taste in their mouth.”

“If I wrote a student name on the sign and displayed it in public that called them out, I would be in violation of UW regulations without question. However, since the union incident involved a queer person getting targeted, people cried free speech. As a land grant institution, do we really want to have to call a tribunal every single time something obviously appallingly wrong happens and create a further stage for hate speech and hate in general…I see this as a very dangerous world for the student body.”

According to UW Turning Point President Gabe Saint — who was one of two students who sat on the working group — points of highest contention seem to exist around this idea of the university’s institutional neutrality during the creation of the working group’s final report. Such examples given by working group members of UW’s failure to stay neutral in the past included statements surrounding gender-related events, the Cynthia Lummis commencement speech and even the Ukraine war.

“It does not mean that the university can’t fund programs that support LGBTQ+ or Turning Point USA — but that the university as an institution can’t take a stance between the two,” Saint told the Star-Tribune.

Saint said that earlier drafts of the report of the working group’s recommendation to the UW president had more “teeth,” with more direct recommendations to the president on institutional neutrality.

“The first draft that came out had a lot more teeth, and it was very blunt, and I appreciated that,” Saint said. “One example is that it flat-out said the university, as a land grant institution, should not take any stances on political, moral, or social issues. My biggest concern is that if the report is not blunt and straightforward that external people are not gonna talk too good about the university because they ain’t gonna understand it, and they aren’t there on day-to-day on campus.”

Saint said that when brief conversations about the church elder did come up in the working group’s sub-committees, there seemed to be a consensus against the elders actions and the agreement of the violation of UW policy with the use of the student name — but not against the long-term ban — no formal recommendation was mentioned in the report to the president concerning the December tabling event.

While it is clear that some groups want more free speech and less involvement from the university, the “other side” sees this as grounds for the growing of hate speech and endangering of student groups in an already polarized state.

It was not the working group’s job to devise an end-all solution to fix free speech issues on campus. If this were the case, the UW working group would be the first to find this solution among judiciary bodies, governments, and all other university campuses going through similar issues.