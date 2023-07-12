The most recent legal filings from six University of Wyoming sorority sisters suing Kappa Kappa Gamma for its admission of a transgender member were much the same as the documents that have been submitted so far by both sides in the contentious case.

The sorority sisters and their lawyers Cassie Craven and John Knepper chastised the legal arguments made by attorneys for Kappa Kappa Gamma and transgender sorority member Artemis Langford and lambasted what they said were attacks on the women.

Their response to the dismissal requests of both Kappa Kappa Gama and Langford submitted last week also revealed for the first time that the women are pursuing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sorority and its president Mary Pat Rooney.

UW sorority sisters Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar sued Kappa Kappa Gamma in March, accusing the sorority of violating its own bylaws and policies and breaching its housing contract with the women by admitting Langford. They asked U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for monetary and punitive damages and attorney fees in addition to an order barring Langford from the sorority. Craven and Knepper said in the sorority sisters’ amended lawsuit the women aim to “recover the costs the Sorority has incurred in promoting this unlawful change in its membership rules.”

In their July 5 filings, the women estimated that they were entitled to at least $650,000 in redress from Kappa Kappa Gamma.

The sorority sisters told Johnson that dues and room and board cost $9,100 per member annually, while they said experts would later testify that the experience of being in a sorority alone was worth $100,000 for each of the women because of the “leadership training, mentoring and access to valuable female networks” that sororities provide.

While they highlighted two specific figures, the sorority sisters suggested that the total they seek is higher.

They are also requesting compensation that reflects what the women argue has been wide-ranging harm to the sorority, including “permanent damage to the Sorority’s reputation and mission.” Craven and Knepper contend that the sorority sisters should also recoup more money because they cannot leave Kappa Kappa Gamma and join another group under national sorority rules, an amount they said is “far in excess” of the $75,000 minimum required in the case.

“Some of the damages to each Plaintiff are easily calculable, including the dues and housing payments that were made for the purpose of living in an all-female environment,” Craven and Knepper wrote. “Some will be more difficult to calculate, but they are no less real.”

The sorority sisters disclosed a glimpse of the damages they seek for the first time while urging Johnson to not throw out their case. Last month lawyers for Kappa Kappa Gamma and Langford blasted the lawsuit and insisted it did not pass the necessary legal muster.

Natalie McLaughlin, Scott Klosterman and Brian W. Dressel, the lawyers for the Ohio-based sorority, portrayed the lawsuit as a simple attempt by the sorority sisters to enforce their personal views.

"The majority of the Amended Complaint amounts to little more than a winding discussion of why Plaintiffs believe that transgender women should not be treated as women and should therefore be excluded from women's organizations," they wrote.

Rachel Berkness, Langford's attorney, also criticized the lawsuit while requesting Langford be let out of the lawsuit, saying it resembled “a press release” to gain national attention. She took issue with the lurid accusations the sorority sisters leveled against Langford.

“They bring college gossip before this Court and rehash stale boogeyman stories used to vilify the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote.

In the sorority sisters’ response, Craven and Knepper refuted the arguments of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Langford and reiterated their case that the sorority did not legally change its membership requirements to allow a transgender student. The sorority sisters said Langford should stay in the case because Langford had “harmed” them and those harms are essential to their claims against the sorority.

“For 150 years, Kappa Kappa Gamma has promoted the lifetime benefits of the sorority experience. For 150 years, Kappa Kappa Gamma has stated that these benefits result from the single-sex experience,” Craven and Knepper wrote. “Plaintiffs agree that these benefits exist. The loss of these lifetime benefits is similarly calculable, and Defendants are responsible for this damage to Plaintiffs.”