Wyoming Catholic College, one of Wyoming’s only four-year colleges, welcomed a new president at its annual convocation Mass and matriculation ceremony.

Kyle Washut was instated as the college’s president at the ceremony. He is the fourth president in the school’s 16-year history, a former professor at the college and successor to Glenn Arbery.

Matriculation consists of students writing their name in the matricula registry book. It’s a tradition that all new students must sign their names when they start at the college. Forty-seven students signed their names as part of the incoming class; the student body now sits at 193, the largest in the school’s history.

Part of the president’s duties, a press release from the college said, is the keeping safe and maintaining of the matricula.

Washut is a Wyoming native and has been with the college since its inception, the press release noted. He studied at Casper College and, while in Casper, studied under Robert Carlson and Robert Cook as well, two Catholic leaders who founded the college. He previously taught “across the curriculum” and then served as the academic dean starting in 2019.

He received the role of president at the beginning of this month, the release noted.

Right after receiving the matricula, Washut is quoted as saying that he believes that the college’s location in Lander offers students a unique opportunity for a “radically-liberating” education.

“This education will demand that we give up certain attachments. The Israelites had to endure the loss of the flesh pots of Egypt before they could see how attached they were to pagan habits. They had to turn off the habits of the culture that had infiltrated their minds, before they could be freed not just exteriorly, but interiorly from Egypt,” he said. “So, too, we need to break from the noise and cultural habits that hide our own ignorance from us. The inundating drone of ubiquitous screens fills our lives with such busy-ness and distraction that we are not even able to hear the still small voice, whispering to us in the wilderness.”

The school offers a set four-year curriculum with eight different tracks students can take, as well as outdoor programs and a course in horsemanship.

The college has come under fire in the past, when its former chief financial officer was found guilty of trying to defraud a federal coronavirus relief program and a New York investment company. He was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, a Wyofile story reported. He is liable for over $17 million. A donation of $10 million, that was part of the fraud scheme, was offered to the school, which announced that it would use it to expand. The FBI later confiscated most of that donation.