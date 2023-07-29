Wyoming's new state charter school approval board will meet for the first time next week in Cheyenne, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Thursday.

The Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board, which was created by lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session, will convene Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension in Public Meeting Room No. 6.

The panel is set to become the first dedicated and independent charter school approval commission in Wyoming history.

The board will outline its official operating procedures and learn about board etiquette and the history of charter schools in Wyoming, according to a Department of Education news release.

Wyoming has only a handful of public charter schools, largely confined to the state's urban centers. Previously, prospective charter schools had to go through local school districts for approval. Lawmakers have sought to make the approval process for new charter schools easier in recent years, allowing them to go directly to the state to obtain their charter.

For a short time, the State Loan and Investment Board served as the approval body for the state, greenlighting new schools in Mills, Cheyenne and Chugwater last year. During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder advocated for a new dedicated board as a way to streamline approval for charter schools and expand school choice in Wyoming.

In June, Degenfelder announced her three picks for the eight-member board, selecting Cindy DeLancey of Cheyenne, Joseph Feiler of Casper and Mitchell Schwab of Afton.

Gov. Mark Gordon also appointed three members: John Masters of Cheyenne, Janine Bay Teske of Jackson and Doug Chamberlain of La Grange.

Fred Von Ahrens of Green River and Alan Buss of Laramie were the final two selections, representing the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming's College of Education, respectively.

Though the authorizing board's mission is to approve new charter schools, it will not do so anytime soon barring new legislation. Lawmakers included a moratorium on new charter schools alongside the launch of the board. The Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board can only approve one additional charter school between 2026 and 2028.

