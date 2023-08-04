Wyoming’s new charter school board has hit the ground running.

Members of the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board voted Thursday to assume oversight of Wyoming’s three state-approved charter schools and pushed back the start date of Cheyenne Classical Academy.

The panel also appointed leaders, adopted rules and received a crash course in state law and ethics at its first meeting in Cheyenne as it prepares to manage the state’s public charter schools amid a push from lawmakers.

After a formal introduction and training on state charter school laws and the board’s responsibilities, the eight-member panel voted to take over the charters of Cheyenne Classical Academy, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills. The decision followed a separate vote by the State Loan and Investment Board’s to transfer the contracts to the newly created board.

With its new authority, the board heard an appeal from Cheyenne Classical Academy to postpone its start date until 2024. Nathan Winters, the president of the Wyoming Family Alliance and Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, both of whom sit on the school’s board, told the committee that the school was on track to open this fall before it ran into trouble finding a building.

Cheyenne Classical Academy is affiliated with Hillsdale College, a private conservative Christian college based in Michigan, as is Wyoming Classical Academy.

The school has recently found a space but not in time to start the school year due to needed renovations and the delay in teacher training. Even with a year deferral, families in the area were still interested in sending their kids to the school, Winters said.

“The program that we are opening up with is something that really is compelling in the community,” he said.

The extension request eased through the authorizing board with broad support. Some members urged the panel to also extend the school’s charter by a year to compensate for the delay. Cindy DeLancey, the president of the Wyoming Business Alliance and an appointee of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, said an additional year would give the school more of a chance to showcase its success, which would benefit students.

“I think that we absolutely should consider trying to maximize the time to allow some of these pieces to come together and to provide additional staff training,” she said.

The authorizing board ultimately left the decision to a future meeting.

Lawmakers created the Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board earlier this year to sanction new charter schools and manage the existing state-approved schools. The panel is the first dedicated and independent charter school approval commission in state history.

Until Thursday, the State Loan and Investment Board served as the approval body for the state. It greenlit the schools in Mills, Cheyenne and Chugwater last year. Charter schools can also go through their local school district for approval, but new schools have increasingly turned to the state as lawmakers and the Wyoming Department of Education have tried to expand public charter schools.

As their first formal action, members of the authorizing board selected John Masters, a recently retired Cheyenne attorney who served as the chairman for Gov. Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) initiative, as the group’s chair. Mitchell Schwab, an attorney and former charter school management company executive from Afton, will sit as the group’s vice chair.

Joining Masters, Schwab and DeLancey on the board are Joseph Feiler of Casper, Janine Bay Teske of Jackson, Doug Chamberlain of La Grange, Fred Von Ahrens of Green River and Alan Buss of Laramie. Gov. Mark Gordon and Degenfelder each appointed three members, while Von Ahrens and Buss represent the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming’s College of Education.

In addition to picking leaders, the group began discussing how it plans to move forward in its new role. During an hour and a half training, Mackenzie Williams, a supervising attorney general with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, explained that lawmakers gave the board latitude to decide how it will operate and oversee charter schools.

The authorizing board is broadly responsible for approving new schools and monitoring existing ones, including revoking a charter if necessary. The panel must hold a hearing within 60 days of a new charter school application and must make a decision within 90 days, Williams said. Yet, the authorizing board will have room to shape the process new charter schools must go through.

When reviewing applications, the board must base its decisions on “documented evidence” and “grant charters to applicants that possess competence in the elements of the charter application requirements.” The authorizing board must determine what “competence” looks like among its many tasks in the coming months.

While the panel worked with urgency and began discussing the approval of new schools, Williams pumped the brakes. Lawmakers included a moratorium on new charter schools in the law creating the authorizing board. The commission can only approve one additional charter school between 2026 and 2028 as it currently stands.

“You have some room to breathe when it comes to working on these issues,” Williams said.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.