Katherine Fitch, a University of Wyoming graduate student, was among thousands of people in Wyoming who had applied or were automatically eligible for debt relief under President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Fitch, who is getting her master’s in international studies, is still contending with student loan debt from her undergraduate studies at Indiana Wesleyan University. She chose to attend the University of Wyoming for her master’s program because of the school’s graduate assistant opportunities that cover the cost of tuition. While Fitch hasn’t accumulated more debt at UW, she said in a text message on Friday that she still senses the federal loans from her undergraduate studies “haunting” her future.

In her case, Biden’s program would have erased nearly all her student loan debt, she said. Having had a glimpse of that possible future, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday decision to throw out Biden’s program as unconstitutional came as a major disappointment.

“I guess you could [say] that I went through all the stages of grief,” she said. “I was angry that the supreme court didn’t pass a popular decision.”

Biden announced the outline of his student loan forgiveness plan — which was enacted through an executive order — in August. At that point, student loan repayments had already been on hold for two years.

The policy, known as the HEROES Act, was meant to provide relief to students contending with the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic and would have canceled a whopping $400 billion in student loans, affecting potentially more than 40 million people.

The program would have only applied to students with federal loans that had an individual or married income of less than $125,000 and $250,000, respectively. Pell Grant recipients under those criteria could have received up to $20,000 in debt relief, and the plan would have canceled up to $10,000 in debt for non-Pell Grant recipients. The plan also extended the pause on federal student loan repayment.

Student debt is lower in Wyoming compared to national averages, likely because there are many opportunities for students here to get scholarships or save money by going to community college.

Nevertheless, students in Wyoming certainly graduate with debt on a regular basis. In the 2021-2022 academic year — the most recent year with available data — 42% of UW students who graduated with an undergraduate degree had federal and private loan debt and owed an average of $24,771, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said in an email. (That percentage doesn't cover students with Parent PLUS loans). For more than three years, that percentage has stayed relatively stable.

Students at Wyoming community colleges also graduate with debt. At Casper College, for instance, 551 student took out an average of $5,200 in loans in the 2022-2023 school year, according to Laurie Johnstone, the school's director of financial aid. This year, 162 students graduated with an average loan debt of $12,000. That number only reflects what these students borrowed at Casper College, so it may not be reflective of total debt for these students, Johnstone noted.

What’s more, data released by the White House in January show that roughly 30,000 people in Wyoming had applied or were automatically eligible for relief under Biden’s program, and that 18,000 applications had been fully approved.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan quickly drew legal challenges and has been on hold since November. On Friday, U.S. Supreme Court justices deemed the plan unconstitutional in a 6-3 vote.

Wyoming’s congressional delegation applauded the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. In a Friday statement, Sen. John Barrasso described the decision as “a victory for every American who played by the rules and worked hard to pay off their own debt.” In her own statement, Sen. Cynthia Lummis called Biden’s plan “morally wrong” and praised the Supreme Court “for finding it legally wrong as well.” Rep. Harriet Hageman said on Twitter that the program would have “only [passed] along the cost of a degree to others that didn’t take out the loan.”

Wyoming’s delegates were among politicians in Congress who most vehemently pushed back on Biden’s plan. All three cosponsored and voted in favor of a joint resolution to shut down the debt forgiveness program. Barrasso and Lummis, along with 41 other Republican senators, filed an amicus brief calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against the plan.

Some students share the perspective of Wyoming’s congressional delegates and support the court’s decision, both legally and in terms of their personal values.

“We have allowed this culture of fiscal irresponsibility in colleges,” JW Rzeszut, a UW student studying international affairs and economics, and who expects to graduate with more than $10,000 in federal loans, said.

Rather than forgiving student loans, which Rzeszut worries would increase tax burdens and decrease accountability, he would prefer to get to “the root of the problem” by addressing the increasing costs of higher education, emphasizing alternatives to getting a four-year college degree and educating people about the implications of taking on student debt.

“There is this idea that the American populace values higher education so much that they will pay any cost,” he said, adding that he believes this mindset allows for a “vicious cycle” of continually rising education costs.

Over the past two decades, the cost of higher education at private and public national universities has increased more than 130%, with tuition and fees at four-year universities in general “significantly outpacing inflation,” according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Student loan interest will resume in September. Repayments will be due starting in October.