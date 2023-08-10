Wyoming’s own “Don’t Say Gay” law must find a new path forward after it failed to clear its first hurdle this week.

Lawmakers now must personally revive the ban on gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom ahead of the 2024 legislative session after an education panel voted against it during an interim meeting Tuesday in Cheyenne.

While it marks a setback for some conservative lawmakers, the Joint Education Committee also advanced an expansion of “parental rights” that would allow parents to more closely scrutinize and control their child’s health while at school, a significant step for those in the state who argue parents should have absolute authority over their students.

The draft law brought forward by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, recycled a bill from Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, which failed in the House last session after easing through the Senate. It was almost an exact copy of Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents. It would have prohibited “classroom instruction” on sexual orientation and gender identity for K-3 students, or “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”

Of the nine-page bill, just eight lines were devoted to the ban. Yet they drew almost all of the Joint Education Committee’s attention, as well as that of the Legislative Service Office and those in attendance. The panel fielded a packed room at the Wyoming Capitol Extension with rows of people in support and against the proposed ban, an unusual sight for often sleepy interim meetings.

Lawmakers first heard warnings from the Legislative Service Office that the ban on gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom could face legal challenges amid questions about its constitutionality. A publicly released memo from the agency shared last month concluded that the ban may violate both the U.S. and Wyoming’s constitutions.

“As currently drafted, the bill would restrict certain speech (classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3) that may impermissibly prohibit protected speech,” wrote Tania Hytrek, an operations administrator with the Legislative Service Office. “The First Amendment prohibits any law that, among other things, abridges the freedom of speech.”

The memo pointed out that the bill could also face challenges for being discriminatory and too vague. Lawmakers appeared undeterred by the warnings. Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said he supported the ban and didn’t see it as a potential constitutional conflict.

“Why isn't that just as constitutionally justified as saying, ‘You ought to teach reading in the first three grades?’” he said.

Hytrek replied that the issue was the targeting of specific subjects of gender identity and sexual orientation.

“There is some precedent that in the event that you are chilling the environment that students are being educated in or you're chilling the environment that educators are educating [in], that that is a violation of the students’ First Amendment rights or the teachers’ First Amendment rights,” she said.

A number of teachers and the Wyoming Education Association spoke out against the ban, saying that it would have a “chilling effect” for educators. Ryan McKenzie, a teacher with Laramie County School District No. 1, said he would foreseeably be unable to mention his husband in his classroom while other teachers in heterosexual relationships could continue to speak about their families. Others told lawmakers the ban on “classroom instruction” was so broad it would leave them unsure if they could acknowledge gay or transgender students or even gender as a whole.

Grady Hutcherson, the president of the Wyoming Education Association, said simply teaching English would become complicated.

“You can't not talk about gender identity and the use of pronouns and when you use ‘he’ or ‘she,’” he said. “This bill becomes very concerning when it comes to practicality in the classroom.”

Lawmakers wrestled with further clarifying the ban and trying to understand its real world effects. Some of those who testified both in support and against the ban said lawmakers needed to at least make the ban more specific so teachers knew what they could discuss in the classroom. Yet, just as many people told the panel that the law should be enacted as it stands.

“We need to focus on reading, writing, arithmetic – real enrichment – social studies, promoting our views, our true history,” said Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray. “This gender ideology that is being injected in our schools is extremely damaging to the future of our state.”

An expansion of parental rights

The education committee ultimately voted to separate the ban on gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom from the rest of the bill. It failed by a 6 – 6 vote, meaning the committee won’t sponsor the bill and an individual lawmaker will have to take it up for it to be considered during the 2024 legislative session.

But lawmakers did push forward the rest of the bill, a measure that would expand “parental rights” in Wyoming’s K-12 schools.

For as little attention as it received, the parental rights portion of the bill is significant. It would require schools to immediately report to parents “if there is a change in the student's services or monitoring related to the student's mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.” At the same time, teachers would have to encourage students to discuss issues around their wellbeing with their parents. School districts could also not adopt any polices that would “have the effect” of encouraging a student to withhold information about their health and wellbeing from their parents.

The bill has the potential to drastically reshape the role that schools play in student health. At the start of each year, districts would have to share every health care service they offer with parents, allowing them to opt out of any or all of them. Schools would also have to notify parents when they planned to give students a health questionnaire or screening, giving the parents the questions in advance and again allowing them to opt out their student.

Few of those who opposed the bill spoke directly about the broadening of parental oversight at schools. But those that did said it could have consequences.

“A significant amount of neglect and abuse cases are first detected within those health screenings that we conduct at our school districts,” said Tate Mullen, the government relations director for the Wyoming Education Association. “I'm curious as to what you think an adult or an abusive parent would do if they were given the opportunity to opt out of that screening that is the very thing that catches most of them.”

The bill does include an exception allowing school districts to suspend the notification requirements they suspect the information could result in abuse or neglect of a student.

Ashley Willey, a Rock Springs mother embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit against Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for allegedly concealing her child’s requests to use a male name and pronouns, told lawmakers that it was past time that they passed a law to protect a parent’s authority to supervise and make decisions for their children.

“I am my child's No. 1 advocate,” she said. “I love her and support her through everything and I am the one that is going to protect her in everything, not the school district.”

