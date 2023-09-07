The last few years have been a doozy for Wyoming’s students and schools.

Both have been working to recover from the rippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic that continue to shape student learning and Wyoming’s broader K-12 education landscape.

Test scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the nation’s report card, show that nationally students are still struggling to recover from the significant academic declines triggered by the pandemic. Data collected and released for the first time since the start of the pandemic showed the largest drop in eighth grade math scores in half a century last year, according to reporting from the Washington Post.

But in Wyoming there is some good news.

Student standardized test scores ticked up slightly last year, while the performances of roughly three quarters of schools increased or stayed the same. The Wyoming Department of Education’s latest data released over the last week suggests that the state’s students and schools could be starting to rebound from the pandemic, though the effects continue to play out in the classroom.

At a press conference Wednesday announcing standardized test scores and school performance ratings for the 2022 – 2023 school year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder praised the results while also acknowledging that the state’s schools and the Department of Education still have more work to do.

“Many districts saw double digit growth in content areas and/or grades and that should be celebrated,” she said, before adding: “However, we must do better.”

2022 – 2023 WY-TOPP scores

Since the 2017 – 2018 school year, third through 10th graders have taken annual Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) standardized tests in math and English. Students in grades 4, 8, and 10 also take an additional test covering science. The lone exception was the 2019 – 2020 school year when the Department of Education suspended state testing due to the pandemic. WY-TOPP replaced the state’s previous standardized testing system.

The first five years of state WY-TOPP data are a small sample size with a notable gap, but they reveal one clear trend: student learning suffered during and following the pandemic.

Math scores fell sharply, slouching more than 3 percentage points in the first year of testing following the onset of the pandemic. Last year English and science proficiency fell for the second consecutive year to lows of 53.1% and 47.3% after reaching their pre-pandemic peaks.

A 2022 study by researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Brown University and MIT found that Wyoming students performed better on standardized tests during the pandemic than their peers in 11 other states, but WY-TOPP scores show that they still experienced learning losses.

The gaps that opened during the pandemic could be beginning to shrink, according to the Department of Education’s recently released test scores for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

For the first time since the pandemic, aggregate WY-TOPP scores improved across math, English and science last year. Science proficiency rose by a percentage point while English and math scores increased by 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively. Though the results are slight, they are not inconsequential given that nationwide test scores continue to slide. Across some grades and content areas, the gains were especially pronounced, including a more than 3% increase in ninth grade English proficiency.

Yet, though schools see signs of a rebound, WY-TOPP scores continue linger below pre-pandemic levels. In both English and math, students trail their pre-pandemic marks by more than 2 percentage points. Science proficiency scores are a percentage point behind their five-year peak of 49.3% in the 2018 – 2019 school year.

Even before the pandemic WY-TOPP scores showed that only roughly half of Wyoming students were proficient in English, math and science, a track record that Degenfelder rejected.

“Proficiency below 50% in any content area or grade is not good enough,” she said. “It wouldn’t be good enough in the private sector, and it isn’t good enough for our kids.”

Degenfelder said the Department of Education would work directly with school districts to improve test scores, offering underperforming districts and schools a range of supports, including on-site technical assistance, school improvement planning and regional trainings. The Department of Education has also funneled federal COVID-19 relief money into extended learning programs, tutoring and literacy practice, and it is currently developing a school leadership training program for administrators. Both will be key to reversing the learning declines created by the pandemic, Degenfelder said.

Another step will be the formation of “communities of practice” where the Department of Education connects higher performing school districts with those that do not meet state standards.

“Coming from the private sector, I recognize that we look at those schools, we look at those areas of the business that are performing well, and we replicate that in our districts that need more support,” Degenfelder said.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Degenfelder and the Department of Education invited Sheridan County School District No. 1 Superintendent Jeff Jones and Thayne Elementary Principal Daniel Barnes to share what their schools have done to improve their academic performance over the last year and help their students excel. Both said that it came down to their teachers, staff and school communities.

“Our school district led by our school board has invested a lot of extra time and money to build an important foundation for students’ success,” Jones said. “Without question, the key ingredient in that foundation are the people that work with our students every day.”

“People, not programs, make the difference,” he said.

School performance

Degenfelder and the Department of Education also released statewide school performance ratings for the 2022 – 2023 school year last week.

Each year Wyoming schools are measured on a series of state and federal accountability indicators like graduation rate, student achievement and English language proficiency. The state’s goals for schools include an 88% graduation rate, 53% of high school students reading proficiently or better and 57% of elementary and middle schoolers testing proficient in math, according to the Department of Education.

Schools are rated as either exceeding, meeting, partially meeting or not meeting expectations under the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, the bedrock law that governs the evaluation and improvement of the state’s public schools. Wyoming’s alternative schools – those for students who have “educational needs” beyond the scope of traditional schools – have a similar system with added measures like “climate” and “engagement” that the state tracks.

Last year’s data is a mixed bag. It suggests that some schools are beginning to shake off the effects of the pandemic while others continue to struggle. Roughly a quarter of schools improved their performance rating while a little more than half stayed steady, according to a Department of Education news release. The other 21% saw their performance decline last year.

The figures are better for alternative schools. Roughly 36% improved their standing while fewer than 8% experienced drops in their performances.

Overall, more traditional schools are partially meeting, meeting or exceeding expectations compared to the 2021 – 2022 school year, while fewer are failing to meet state standards. The share of alternative schools exceeding state expectations more than doubled last year.

In its overview report, the Department of Education specifically highlighted 12 schools that have exceed state expectations over the last three rating cycles (School performance was not measured during the 2019 – 2020 and 2020 – 2021 school years because of the pandemic), including Woodland Park Elementary in Sheridan, PODER Academy in Cheyenne and New Frontier High School in Kemmerer.

“It’s very encouraging to see this upward trend in performance ratings for Wyoming schools and I want to especially recognize the 12 schools in particular that are maintaining a rating of exceeding expectations for a third year in a row,” Degenfelder said. “… While we celebrate the majority of schools improving or remaining constant in their overall performance, we must do better for those students in the 21% of schools that declined in performance and those that remained in the not meeting expectations category.”

Though there are clear signs of a rebound, some schools are still catching up after the pandemic and others continue to fall short of state standards. Fewer traditional schools are meeting or exceeding expectations than before the pandemic, according to Department of Education data.

In some districts like Lincoln County School District No. 2 all schools are meeting or exceeding state standards. As a whole, the district’s schools have largely held steady or improved over their last three evaluations. Other districts like Natrona County School District No. 1 and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 feature only a handful of schools that meet state benchmarks.

The Department of Education will use the new school performance ratings to identify struggling schools and target its interventions and assistance.

“We have to do things differently in those schools that are in most need of support,” Degenfelder said. “We’re going to be looking at things differently at the Department of Education on how better to serve those schools and really drilling down on the data, looking at individual indicators and seeking where schools in need of improvement most require our support.”

In announcing the release of last year’s test scores and school performance ratings, Degenfelder touted steps the agency is taking to make information on school accountability and standardized testing more accessible, including new report overviews of that break down the data for parents and the public.

“We’ve laid out the data unlike ever before and we’ve included really easy to access spreadsheets that really show in individual content areas how a parent’s child’s school district is doing,” she said. “It’s easier for them to access that information to really keep up with the performance of their school and to become more empowered, more involved, more engaged.”

Ultimately, rebounding from the pandemic and reversing learning losses will require the dedication of all those invested in the state’s K-12 schools, Degenfelder said.

“We need to come together to ensure that we raise proficiency levels of all schools,” she said. “It’s not just on our teachers. It’s not just on our schools. It’s on our state, our communities, to really come together in this effort.”

