Not much has changed.

There are no clear or immediate solutions.

But something has to be done.

Those were the broad conclusions and sentiments of lawmakers and education officials during their Thursday afternoon discussion about the educational disparities that remain for Wyoming’s Native American students.

The Select Committee on Tribal Relations gathered at Fort Washakie on the Wind River Indian Reservation last week for the first of two interim meetings. There, lawmakers heard from the Wyoming Department of Education that students on the Wind River Reservation continue to struggle relative to nearby districts and the rest of the state.

The statistics are stunning.

Roughly half of Wyoming students in grades 3 through 10 are proficient in English (i.e. reading and writing), according to WY-TOPP standardized testing data. In the three school districts – Fremont County No. 14, Fremont County No. 21 and Fremont County No. 38 – on the Wind River Reservation, the number plummets to 10–14% of students who are proficient.

Math is even worse. Between 3–5% of grade 3 through 10 students on the Wind River Reservation were proficient in math in 2021–2022, roughly a tenth of the state average and that of surrounding school districts.

Across every metric the Department of Education shared – ACT scores, graduation rates, Hathaway scholarships – students from the Wind River Reservation lagged their peers, often by a wide margin.

“We can do better. We have to do better for our Native students,” State Superintendent for Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder told lawmakers.

But how to better serve Wyoming’s Indigenous students is a question that has so far eluded lawmakers and education officials. During the meeting, those on the panel and those who spoke acknowledged that the academic challenges students on the Wind River Reservation face have largely gone unresolved.

Degenfelder and officials with the Department of Education told committee members that the state requires school districts to complete “school improvement plans” when they do not meet federal and state standards. While districts formulate and install those plans, the Department of Education meets with them, offering training and professional development for staff and helping with accreditation.

Yet, so far, those measures have proved ineffective. Over the last five years, all eight schools on the Wind River Reservation have failed to meet federal and state expectations (School ratings were suspended for two years during the coronavirus pandemic).

In response, Degenfelder said the Department of Education was trying to take a more involved approach and spend more time on the ground with the districts.

“We are really committed to making sure that at as the state agency we're not just sending a letter and saying, ‘Here's your performance rating, here's your accountability and here's what you have to do,’” she said.

The exasperation and unease of some lawmakers was visible as they and those who testified struggled to identify any clear and immediate solutions that could begin improving results for Wyoming’s Native students.

“I just am frustrated and I don’t know what we can do,” said Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, the co-chair of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations. “I've spent a lot of time working and thinking about this and I feel like I'm at a dead end. Do we just say, ‘Well, those are the scores, it’s the reservation?’”

Members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and school leaders from nearby Fremont County School District No. 25 highlighted both cultural and socioeconomic factors that they said need to be addressed for students on the Wind River Reservation to succeed.

During the 2022–2023 school year, anywhere from 42% to nearly 90% of the students across Wind River Reservation school districts qualified for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s free school lunch program, according to Department of Education data. Two of the school districts on the reservation – Fremont County School District No. 21 and Fremont County School District No. 38 – reported 14% or more of their students were homeless, more than 10 times the state average. The foster care rate of students on the reservation is triple that of the state and surrounding districts.

At the same time, school districts on the reservation report lower high school attendance, and in some cases lower elementary and middle school attendance. They also consistently record higher expulsion rates compared other school districts in the state, supporting research that suggests Native students face more discipline than their white peers.

“How do we address the notion of a social condition that for generations our students have been living with?” said Sergio Maldonado, a teacher, former Democratic candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

“They live with that, they see that, they smell it, they hear it, they internalize it, which then affects their cognitive capacities,” Maldonado added, referring to the violence and other hurdles that research and data shows disproportionately affect Wyoming’s Native communities. “I know that every one of our students can succeed. … Our students can succeed. But those factors affect their ability, their willingness to engage in a full blown effort.”

Teresa His Chase, a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Business Council, also referenced the socioeconomic and other challenges Native students face, but she argued there is a clear solution – cultural education.

Research shows that culturally based education improves academic performance for Indigenous students. His Chase oversaw an after-school program dedicated to teaching students about their culture and connecting them with their elders. Students learned everything from dance, language and history to farming, prayer and ceremony.

“At the end of the second year not only did we have 100% parent involvement, but there was a 77% increase in their academic scores,” she said.

As lawmakers and the Department of Education search for answers to Wyoming’s education disparities, His Chase said the state’s Native communities need broader support for their cultural education.

“We all need to get on board and bless our children with our language and culture, our history, because everything goes hand in hand with what we're doing in the Western education system,” she said.