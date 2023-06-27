The Wyoming Department of Transportation was awarded nearly $1 million in federal money to replace diesel buses serving Teton Village with zero-emission, battery-powered models.

Workers and tourists rely on the public bus system for service around the resort destination, according to information about the grant published Monday. The hope is that the new buses will provide more reliable service that’s less expensive to maintain.

The $945,178 in federal money will go toward the purchase of about four domestically manufactured electric buses, as well as the charging stations needed to support them.

The funding comes from a grant overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration that helps states, local governments and territories buy or rent low or no-emission vehicles.

According to information about the grant published by the Federal Transit Administration, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s accepting the money on behalf of Teton Village’s service district.

The winners of the no and low-emission vehicle grant were announced alongside the winners of a similar Federal Transit Administration grant for public buses and bus facilities.

Awards from both programs will be distributed across 46 states and territories. (The Wyoming Department of Transportation is the only Wyoming agency to receive money from either program this year, according to the Federal Transit Administration's website)

In total, the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grant money for the programs for the 2023 fiscal year. Both are funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.