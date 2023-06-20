As soon as you turn the corner, you have to fire, horse and rider blazing into the arena.

Keep your hips close to the front of the saddle while you analyze where you need to leap off and the position you need to be in.

All Kaylee Cormier, a graduate goat tyer for McNeese State University in Louisiana, thinks about is pulling in front of her horse, My Guy John, so she can build the most momentum as she lands.

“That’s where I want to be,” she says.

As soon as her foot hits the ground, she’s trying to beat John, breathing so she can move as hard and as fast as she can. From there, it’s autopilot. Focus on the front leg of the goat. Track it down. Get into it as hard as she can.

“There’s a lot of muscle memory,” says Charlene Carson, Cormier’s grandmother, who is sitting next to her on window ledge at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Cormier, 23, is not the first goat tyer in her family to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo. She’s also not the second. Three generations of Cormier women have qualified for the biggest goat tying event in the country. In that time, they’ve trained and taught one another, passed along tips and tricks as the discipline has gotten bigger and become more demanding. Though goat tying and CNFR have changed, it still remains a family affair with mom and grandma in the stands coaching and lending support as Cormier competes.

A family legacy

It all started with grandma.

Carson, 78, grew up in the country in Louisiana, riding horses alongside her brothers. In high school, she competed in all of the rodeo events for women. Her family wanted her to go to Louisiana State University, but the school didn’t have a rodeo team. McNeese State did and it was closer to home.

Carson qualified for CNFR in goat tying every year, but as a nursing student she had to attend summer school and never got the chance to compete. Even as she transitioned into nursing and started a family, goat tying remained one of Carson’s passions. It was in her blood, a trait that she would then pass on to Kasey.

“I was literally in my diaper in the arena,” Kasey says.

Kasey, 50, gravitated toward rodeo and goat tying in particular, drawn by the athleticism that the event required. Unlike other events that are a balance between rider and horse, the rider bears more responsibility in goat tying, Kasey says. In a rodeo world where expensive and premier-trained horses can make a difference, it evens the playing field. And:

“It’s definitely a challenge and we like challenges,” Kasey says.

Cormier kicks in: “We’re a bit of control freaks and that’s when we have the most control over the situation.”

Growing up, Kasey worked her way through the youth rodeo circuits in Louisiana and the South, budding into a distinguished goat tyer. Her sophomore year of high school she was crowned state rodeo high school queen. Her senior year she was the Louisiana state champion in goat tying.

Kasey then followed in the footsteps of Carson and while at McNeese State picked up world champion in goat tying at the National Little Britches Rodeo her freshman year and won Southern Region champion her senior year. In 1994 and 1996, she competed at CNFR in Bozeman, Montana.

So, it only seemed natural when Cormier picked up the family legacy.

“I really just got my start because my mom, my grandma, both have always been passionate,” Cormier says.

Cormier, too, grew up in the Louisiana country around Lake Charles riding horses. But she now had two generations of CNFR-qualifying goat tyers teaching her. They held goats, teaching her to get down and dirty when tying. They shared tricks like using a 100% cotton string soaked in water to wrap the goat tighter. Kasey was the steadying force for the competitive Cormier, reminding her to relax and have fun.

“She does a really good job of making sure I’m grounded,” Cormier says. “My grandma has always been a perfectionist. I think that’s where I get it from.”

Carson would, and continues to, harp on the details. At events, she would write down notes for Cormier – the times of competitors, the direction a goat would go, if it would kick. She would emphasize to Cormier: smooth is fast and correct is smooth.

The generations of knowledge and teaching paid off. In high school, Cormier won the Louisiana goat tying state title three times, and she still holds the arena record time for the state finals. She has twice been the champion at the International Youth Finals Rodeo, won a world title at the National Little Britches Rodeo and made the short go-round at the National High School Finals Rodeo. This year marks the second time that Cormier has competed at CNFR in Casper and the third time she’s qualified. She finished third overall after Saturday’s short go-round.

Across the years, goat tying has changed. For one, Kasey and Carson now record videos of Cormier’s runs to instantly re-watch and analyze. Tyers have gotten faster and the sport has become more athletic, requiring the all-around training of riders. Goat tying’s popularity has also grown. The event is burgeoning as competition stiffens.

But for Cormier, her mother and her grandmother not much else has changed.

It’s just another trip to the CNFR.

The flank

As you approach the goat, watch its head. It’ll tell you the direction its going.

“It’s got a horse and a person running at it, so you really don’t know what it’s gonna do,” Kasey says. It doesn’t matter how many of the previous runs you’ve watched, the tendencies of the goat that you’ve identified and analyzed.

When Kasey was running, she would aim for the front shoulder, getting there as fast as she could. At the stake, she would lower and center her body to gain control as she sped toward the end of the 10-foot rope.

She would square up to the goat, their bodies aligned, before grabbing its front leg and its flank. She would muscle the goat, picking it up and turning it on its side as the two went to the ground together. All one smooth motion.

Another kind of legacy

Here’s where Cormier’s intergenerational story takes another twist.

Amy Dillingham lives in Texas. In 2004, she qualified for CNFR in goat tying while competing for Hill College. “Goat tying is in my blood,” Dillingham says, so when CNFR comes around she tunes in.

While scrolling through Facebook, she saw a story about Cormier winning the second go last week. It had a picture of Cormier dismounting John. She glanced at the picture and thought the horse looked like her old goat tying horse Sniper, who she rode at CNFR. She looked closer and noticed a familiar white snip on the horse’s nose. Zooming in, she thought she recognized the brand on his left hip.

“I was just like, ‘Holy cow I really think that’s him,’” Dillingham says. “But I’m counting in my head and I’m doing the math trying to figure if it’s even possible.”

According to Dillingham’s math, the horse had to be at least 25 years old, an almost unthinkable age for a steed competing at the highest level at CNFR. So, she reached out to Cormier over Facebook. They got to chatting and began to piece together John’s history.

Cormier had bought the horse roughly a year ago from some friends who had used him for steer wrestling. The horse had carried different names – Bill, Sway, York – while competing on rodeo circuits and helping riders win. Roughly two decades earlier, Dillingham and her family had bought him from a doctor, a family friend, when he was a 5-year-old and she was a senior in high school.

It all began to make sense. The horse, whatever his name, had always had a big personality. He could run and he always wanted to go. “He felt like a freight train,” Dillingham says. “Up to that point I had never stepped off of anything that fast and I think probably to this day I have never stepped off another horse that got down the arena as fast as him.”

There were the quirks, too. Every time a storm came through, he would act up. It cost Dillingham a run during her high school state finals. “The only time he has ever bucked with me, ever, was when a hailstorm was coming in [when] we were in Stephenville, Texas,” Cormier said.

Together the two women confirmed that after a 19-year hiatus John was back at CNFR goat tying. For Cormier, John has been a gift since they began to partner a year ago. She credits him for both her success and their trip to CNFR, and for rebuilding her passion for goat tying. “I was in such a terrible place mentally. I was fed up with other horses and I felt like I was at my lowest athletically,” she says. “And then I got off of him and it was fun.”

The whole episode at times brings Dillingham to tears.

“It’s completely surreal,” she says. “It feels like it’s just a dream, like I’m gonna pinch myself because it doesn’t seem like it’s even possible.”

The two now plan to meet near Fort Worth as Cormier makes her way back to Louisiana so Dillingham can once again say hello to her old partner. With Cormier eyeing another run to CNFR next year, she and John have an improbable new supporter.

“Just to know that they’re out there and they are one heck of a competitive and awesome team, that is what has ultimately filled my heart and just made me a fan for life,” Dillingham says.

The tie

Keep your string, whatever it’s made of, in your belt loop or back pocket. Whatever’s easiest, yet secure.

Push down on the goat’s front leg and squeeze the goat with your opposite leg. Naturally, the goat’s three legs will come together, just where you need them.

Carson would open her thumb and hold the three together, gripping them so that the legs couldn’t break apart. With her off-hand she would pull out string, elbow high.

“I always teach the girls. I say, ‘Whip it out, whip it,’” she says, turning to Cormier and Kasey to confirm the string technique.

She would spin her first wrap. A twirl quickly around the legs, the fibers of the wet cotton string beginning to cinch together. Then, she would let the legs go. Not too soon. Just on time.

She’d pull the string, tying the knot and “popping” it.

Arms up, fingers out. The flag would drop.

The run

Spectators stream through the halls of the Ford Wyoming Center on Thursday night. From the hallway, you can hear the boom of the announcers and the drum of music.

“He looks like a decent goat,” Cormier tells her mother and grandmother.

Cormier is in her rodeo uniform, a black vest with yellow and blue McNeese State cowboy logo, a white button down and a cowboy hat. They scroll through the videos on Kasey’s phone trying to find the goat’s previous runs. It’s a process that they do whenever they can, helped by Kasey recording other contestants as they run at CNFR.

“He wants to take that step to the right,” Cormier says.

Kasey rewinds the video, the two women following the goat while Carson searches through her notes to find the last time that a competitor ran with the goat, as well her notes on the goat’s tendencies and demeanor. Between conversations, they’ll continue to analyze the runs of both Cormier and the goat until Cormier leaves to warm up.

In the stands at the center of the arena, Kasey and Carson sit separately. Carson takes a seat along the railing, perched closer to the floor so she can record clearly. Kasey sits higher up in the arena seats. Outside, Cormier jogs and stretches with John in tow. Not a day to wear a white shirt, Cormier texts her mom, the steady rain muddying everything and everyone.

As she nears her run, Cormier gives her mom one last call.

“No need to rush,” Kasey says under the arena music. “Just keep doing your run.”

As they hang up, Kasey offers one last reminder.

“I love you,” she says. “Have fun.”

Minutes later, Cormier and John burst into the arena. Cormier dismounts with remarkable ease. Kasey sits on the edge of her seat recording on her phone, Carson on her iPad.

After her run Cormier will meet her mother in the stands. They’ll start to assess the video – how she slipped, how she got off balance, how her hand touched the ground – and the time that those miniscule mistakes added.

But for now, Carson and Kasey watch. There’s just elation.

6.1 seconds.

“Whoowhoowhoo!” Kasey yells.

As two generations of goat tyers cheer, Cormier looks to her mother and grandmother in the stands.

She blows a kiss and waves.

Close Logan Moore and Slade Wood take a victory lap after their 1st place run in team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Tayci Mathews won first place in barrel racing at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Clarendon College's Weston Timberman takes his victory lap after winning the bareback bronc riding in the short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Makayla Farkas takes a victory lap after winning first place in breakaway roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Texas A&M-Commerce's Kincade Henry competes in tie-down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. Henry won the title for the second year in a row. 