A Union Pacific railcar carrying lithium-ion batteries started smoking over the weekend, but officials were able to cool the reacting batteries before a major fire ignited, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue announced Monday.

Fire crews responded to a report of a smoking railcar at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, the statement said. Officials spotted a semi-trailer loaded on a flatbed railcar with moderate smoke coming from the inside.

The railcar was about 16 cars from the end of the train, which was facing west on the middle track, the statement said. Union Pacific shut down all active tracks, and told officials that the trailer may be carrying lithium-ion batteries.

A nearby road was shut down to keep the firefighters safe in the meantime.

Firefighters set up a water supply and started cooling the contents of the trailer from the outside while working to gain access to the inside, the statement said. They also started monitoring the air quality to make sure the surrounding businesses were not affected by the smoke.

Union Pacific employees were eventually able to uncouple the adjacent railcars to make it easier for crews to cool the reacting batteries, the statement said.

Officials then used power saws and hand tools to access the trailer from the side, and firefighters were able to apply enough water to the inside to prevent a massive fire.

"It's always great to see out crews work safely and efficiently on more complex scenes such as this," Deputy Chief DC Dykshorn said in the statement. "When these types of reactions being with Lithium-Ion batteries, it is often hard to stop them from turning into a major fire..."

Union Pacific and the transportation company that owns the semi-trailer are investigating the cause of the incident.