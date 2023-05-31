Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A grand jury has formally indicted a Fort Washakie man accused of threatening to shoot an FBI special agent in the head.

Last week, Leo Barnaby II pleaded not guilty to threatening a federal law enforcement officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm during his arraignment in federal court. He is facing up to 25 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine.

Barnaby threatened to assault and murder the agent with using a Glock pistol that he wasn’t allowed to own after being previously convicted of a crime, the indictment states. He is accused of alluding to an earlier killing by a different suspect while making the threat.

Barnaby and “K.T.” were identified as victims of a double shooting on April 29, the federal complaint states. These allegations stem an investigation by FBI Special Agent Scott Jensen.

Barnaby and K.T. were transported to the SageWest Emergency Room in Lander following the shooting, and Jensen responded to the hospital.

K.T. was shot in the back multiple times, and at least one bullet was believed to be lodged in his or her abdomen, the complaint states. K.T. was eventually airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper to see a vascular surgeon.

Barnaby also had several wounds to his back-right shoulder, which were determined to be caused by bullet fragments.

Jensen interviewed Barnaby while he was in the hospital, the complaint states. Barnaby reported that he spotted several men standing around a small bonfire outside a Fort Washakie home while he and K.T. were driving around in his Chevy Silverado.

“As Barnaby drove past the bonfire, he stated the guys all started shooting at his truck,” the complaint states.

One of the men from the bonfire shared a different version of events with a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer, the complaint states. “K.G.” accused Barnaby and K.T. of shooting at the group of men first, so they returned fire in self-defense.

After Barnaby was released from the hospital, Jensen stopped at his house to gain clarification on where the shooting occurred, the complaint states.

“At first Barnaby wanted to drive back to the location to show me where things happened, but I told him I did not want him going back to that house,” the complaint states. “Barnaby quickly became very agitated and then angry that I did not know where the house was.”

Barnaby threatened Jensen, stating he was going to do to him what was done to “Redstar,” the complaint alleges. He told Jensen he had guns in his home and was going to use them.

“I know that Derek Redstar Pappan was recently murdered by being shot in the back of the head by close range,” Jensen states in the complaint.

The first-degree murder Barnaby allegedly referenced happened on March 25. Another man, Francis James Acebo, Jr., is accused of shooting and killing Derek Redstar Pappan inside his home on the reservation.

Acebo allegedly entered the mobile home during the early hours of the morning, approached Pappan from behind and shot him in the back of the head.

Although Jensen repeatedly warned Barnaby these threats were a crime, he continued making them, according to the complaint.

Barnaby’s jury trial is scheduled to start on July 24.

Cheyenne-based attorney Donna Domonkos, who is representing Barnaby, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.