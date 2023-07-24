Lab tests have confirmed a case of plague in a Fremont County cat, health officials announced Monday.

No people have contracted the disease from the indoor-outdoor pet cat in the Lander-area, the Wyoming Department of Health said in a news release. The cat, which was known to hunt rodents, is being treated after tests last week.

Rodents and small wild animals such as rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks typically carry the disease, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Though the Department of Health has not confirmed any cases in humans, State Public Health Veterinarian Emily Curren warned those living around Lander and cautioned that any infected animal can transmit plague to people.

“Plague is a serious bacterial infection that can be deadly for pets and people if not treated as soon as possible with antibiotics,” Curren said in a statement. “The disease can be passed to humans from ill animals and by fleas coming from infected animals. We are letting people know of the potential threat in the cat’s home area as well as offering a reminder about plague to people across the state.”

This is not the first time that the plague has made an appearance in Fremont County. In September 2021, the Department of Health recorded a human case of pneumonic plague after pet outdoor cats passed along the disease to a county resident. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven people in the U.S. are diagnosed with plague each year on average. From 1970 - 2020, Wyoming recorded 3 of the nearly 500 cases across the U.S.

Plague symptoms can look similar for both people and pets, according to the Department of Health. They can include fever, chills, fatigue, coughing, swollen lymph glands, vomiting and diarrhea, among others. Wyomingites should use preventative medications for their pets, avoid rodents, use repellent when they may come in contact with fleas and refrain from sharing a bed with outdoor pets, the Department of Health said. They should also seek immediate medical care if they or their pet become ill.

“While the disease is rare in humans, plague occurs naturally in the western United States in areas where rodents and their fleas become infected,” Curren said. “It is safe to assume a risk for plague exists all around our state.”