After receiving some national and local backlash, Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones doubled down that the proposed name change of Swastika Lake is an erasure of history — a “calling card of communists” — but the board voted Tuesday to relabel it Knight Lake.

Knight Lake was chosen in honor of Samuel H. Knight, who was a long-time resident of Albany County, according to the Albany County Historical Society.

He was named as Wyoming’s citizen of the century in 1999 by the American Heritage center.

Knight, known as “Mr. Geology of Wyoming,” spent 60 years at the University of Wyoming, during which he expanded the geology department, became the department head and helped make it a nationally recognized program, according to the Wyoming Historical Society.

—He is also closely associated with the location of the lake, as he founded a UW science camp only a half-mile away, the Albany County Historical Society said. Thousands of students have studied the ecology of that lake.

—The lake is located in Medicine Bow National Forest near Green Rock Picnic Site just off Highway 130. Federal officials must approve the proposed change because it sits in a national forest.

—The new name will be sent to the Wyoming Board of Geographical Names for approval before making its way to the United States Board on Geographical Names.

A debate over the name change started earlier this month when the board’s only Republican member, Jones, argued society should not change names “to soothe sensitive people,” and the change is an attempt to erase history, she said during a council meeting.

In response, Robert K. Kraft, well-known owner of the New England Patriots and founder of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism, submitted an official statement Friday explaining the word itself doesn’t promote education.

“Today, many Western countries, including Germany, have criminalized public displays of the swastika and any language that distorts the Holocaust or glorifies the Nazi party,” Kraft wrote in the statement. “[W]e believe there are many more efficient ways to educate the public around the history and origin of the word…”

Jones thanked Kraft for his letter Tuesday night, stating she was never trying to promote antisemitism.

“My intention was not to pick a fight ... Today, our government is employing Nazi tactics to divide people in this country — pitting one group against another,” Jones said during the meeting. “It is painfully clear people do not know history, as they are following the piper.”

She went on to say schools are failing, which is, in part, to blame for the rise of antisemitism. Jones learned more about biology while hunting and fishing with her father when she was a little girl than in school, she said.

Kim Viner, who represents the Albany County Historical Society, said the communism argument needs to be set aside, as it’s not applicable in Albany County.

He pointed out that other locations with the word “swastika” in the name already took the word out of use due to “negative connotations,” Viner said during the meeting. And in 1940, a handful of Native American tribes signed a proclamation to stop using the swastika in artwork, clothes and other crafts because it was “desecrated” by another nation, he said.

—Lindsy Sanders, who brought the name-change petition, originally proposed the title Fortune Lake, which is closer to the original meaning of the swastika, when it was known as a symbol of good fortune and well-being.

—The swastika was meant to be encouraging of life at its conception, an Encyclopedia Britannica entry states. It has been used by cultures throughout history to promote positive ideals. Most notably as a symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism cultures.

—During Tuesday’s meetings, Sanders admitted she didn’t particularly care about the new name just as long as the old name was removed.

—“My goal here is really to remove a name that is so painful to many people, and that is accomplished whether or not we use Fortune Lake or whether we use Knight Lake,” Sanders said.