A group of anti-abortion lawmakers and advocates is asking the Wyoming Supreme Court to reconsider a judge's decision that blocked them from joining a lawsuit challenging two abortion bans.

Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman, as well as the anti-abortion group Right to Life Wyoming, filed the appeal Friday afternoon. Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, sponsored the Life is a Human Right Act — a sweeping abortion ban that supporters hoped would bring a quick end to abortions in Wyoming.

The group attempted to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the Life is a Human Right Act as well as another law that would have banned medication abortions.

But Teton County Judge Melissa Owens denied their request last month. She argued that the proposed intervenors don't have a "legally protectable interest" in joining the lawsuit and that their interests are already adequately represented by the state defendants. What's more, she said in court filings that their involvement in the lawsuit would "unduly delay and prejudice" the litigation.

Owens also temporarily halted enforcement of the two abortion bans while the lawsuit ensues. For now, abortions until viability are still legal in Wyoming.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray had also been a part of the group attempting to join the lawsuit — a move that political observers said was unusual. He wasn't, however, included in the recent appeal. Gov. Mark Gordon and State Attorney General Bridget Hill, who are defending the two abortion bans in the case, had opposed the state secretary's involvement.