Wyoming's next legislative session will likely see a slate of bills that aim to improve transparency around campaign spending and tighten voter residency requirements.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee considered on Thursday its first crop of election-related bill drafts — and one resolution — for the upcoming session. The proposed legislation attempts to address concerns ranging from the influence of private money in campaigns and elections to the question of how long someone should be required to live in Wyoming before they can vote in the state's elections.

Any bills that the committee passes now are only approved for consideration during the legislative session. Each bill will still have to go through extensive debate, potential revisions and votes during the session — as well as win the governor’s approval — before it can become law.

It's likely that there will be many more election-related bills considered during the legislative session than the ones the Corporations Committee approves for introduction, since individual lawmakers can also request bill drafts.

Here are some of the most consequential bills that the Corporations Committee is considering:

Voter residency requirement

The committee tabled a bill that aims to establish a 30-day durational residency requirement for eligibility to vote in Wyoming elections. It will take up the bill again at its next meeting in October.

The bill would require that new voters take an oath swearing that they have been a “bona fide resident” of the state for at least 30 days before they vote (lawmakers wanted to work on an amendment to clarify this timeline, which was the reason they tabled the bill for the next meeting).

Voters who don’t meet the durational residency requirement would, under federal law, still be able to participate in elections for president and vice president of the U.S.

Some lawmakers and the County Clerk’s Association of Wyoming expressed concern about how this requirement would impact people who are mobile or don’t have a stable residence, such as RVers or unhoused people. Secretary of State Chuck Gray argued that this shouldn't be an issue, because the proposed legislation only requires that someone be a resident somewhere within the state for 30 days, not to have a fixed residence.

Excluding Nebraska, all of Wyoming’s neighboring states have durational residency requirements for voters, according to the state Legislative Service Office. The typical required duration is around 30 days.

Ban on private funds for conducting elections

The committee unanimously passed a bill that would bar private funding for the administration of elections in Wyoming.

As the bill is currently drafted, government and election officials who solicit or accept private funds to conduct elections could be subject to a misdemeanor, up to six months imprisonment and a fine up to $1,000 under the proposed law. The Secretary of State could, by rule, exempt special district elections from these restrictions.

This topic came to the forefront across the nation when, in 2020, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg donated millions to nonprofits that gave grants to local elections offices to conduct elections amid the pandemic. Though some say this money influenced the outcome of the presidential election, the donations were not contributions to President Joe Biden’s campaign, and they didn’t violate campaign finance law, according to the Associated Press.

Campaign donation transparency

The committee passed in a 9-5 vote a resolution asking Congress to propose a constitutional amendment that would restrict corporations and organizations from making campaign contributions. The requested amendment would also allow for the public identification of the source of political contributions and spending.

The resolution specifies that the proposed amendment shouldn’t restrict political spending by organizations that publicly identify their members and donors.

The request stems from the 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress and states can’t ban independent corporate spending on political campaigns for public office. The decision was based on the idea that spending money to support a candidate is protected speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

But the ruling has cleared the path for the creation of super political action committees that can accept unlimited contributions and make huge campaign expenditures, the resolution says. What’s more, those expenditures can’t be traced very easily.

The resolution states that the Wyoming Legislature “has grave concerns that corporations have abilities not enjoyed by natural persons including perpetual life and enhanced accumulation of assets,” characteristics which “may enable corporations to financially overwhelm individual natural persons in the political process.”

Campaign reporting

The committee carried over to its next meeting a bill that clarifies when groups are required to file as an organization for the purposes of campaign reporting.

The proposed legislation, as it’s currently written, would expand the definition of “organization” to include any group of two or more people, if that group pools or jointly spends more than $1,000 on campaign materials or independent expenditures — expenditures made without coordinating with a candidate or their campaign committee.

Such groups wouldn’t have to file a campaign report if all group members are disclosed on electioneering communications or with the independent expenditures.

Lawmakers indicated that the bill will likely be amended at the committee's next meeting in October.

