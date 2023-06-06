Compared to controversial former State Superintendent Brian Schroeder, who focused much of his campaign on fears that kids are being “sexualized” in public schools, Megan Degenfelder, the current head of Wyoming public education, didn’t make hot-button topics like library books and transgender issues the center of her campaign last year.

But the state superintendent hasn’t stayed completely out of the fray.

On Saturday, Degenfelder will speak at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver during a session that includes other speakers such as Moms for Liberty cofounder Tina Descovich, swimmer Riley Gaines, who campaigns against the inclusion of trans women in women’s sports, and Turning Point USA Florida field coordinator Amanda Spiers.

It’s not clear what Degenfelder will address during the session. Degenfelder was traveling, a spokesperson said, and unable to respond for comment by deadline about her participation in the summit.

Degenfelder will be joined at the summit by Wyoming’s Rep. Harriet Hageman and Wyoming Family Alliance President and former state lawmaker Nathan Winters.

Hageman isn’t any stranger to these circles. Last year, she appeared onstage with former President Donald Trump at a Casper rally that featured politicians like Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who will also speak at the Western Conservative Summit on Friday. In December, Hageman also sat for an interview and celebrated her win against former Rep. Liz Cheney at Turning Point Action’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix. Her spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to the Star-Tribune to clarify what she will be addressing at the summit.

Winters — who lobbied during this year’s session in favor of new abortion restrictions and a bill modeled after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay“ law, among other legislation — will present a workshop during the conference discussing challenges to “educational freedom” in conservative states, according to a newsletter from the Wyoming Family Alliance.

The Western Conservative Summit is an annual conference organized by the Colorado Christian University and its think tank, the Centennial Institute, that aims to “educate Americans on the key issues facing the West and our nation, equipping individuals to stand for faith, family, and freedom and training up the next generation of conservatives.”

The summit’s theme, “Western Strong,” is meant to “demonstrate the importance of the great Western tradition — from the foundational principles of Western civilization to the rugged individualism that characterizes the American West.”

“At a time when Western Civilization is being denigrated by the left, we want to remind attendees that it is our strong Western roots that make America the free nation that it is today,” the summit’s webpage says.

Compared to her primary Republican opponent Schroeder, who was recently named principal of a charter school in Arizona amid controversy, Degenfelder was less of a firebrand in terms of raising the rallying cry around controversial topics, focusing instead on traditional education issues like student performance as well as more innovative ideas like increasing industry partnerships in public education

Perhaps for those reasons, Degenfelder wasn’t able to win the favor of some big political players. Despite being a former top official at the Wyoming Department of Education, she wasn’t among the three candidates, which included Schroeder, that the Wyoming GOP chose as options to temporarily fill the state superintendent post last year. Nor did Degenfelder receive the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who instead backed Schroeder, for the state superintendent position.

That being said, Degenfelder showed up in person at an October Natrona County School Board meeting to weigh in on the district’s debate over library books, saying the books in question weren’t appropriate for children but also stressing her support for the school board’s local control.

Last month, Degenfelder joined education officials from other states in signing a letter calling for the Biden administration to retract a proposed rule that could overrule Wyoming’s ban on transgender women and girls in school sports, which is set to take effect next month.

Her education reform plan released last month also in part addresses controversial topics that Wyoming Republicans have focused their attention on in recent years, like parental rights, school choice and the elimination of perceived political bias in public education.

“We’re not shying away from those difficult hot-button topics,” Degenfelder said. “We’re really rolling up our sleeves and getting to work on those because from my experience on the campaign trail I know that they matter to Wyoming people, and as a state education leader it is incumbent on me to take action in those areas.”