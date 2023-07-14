CHEYENNE — Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray and his counterparts in five other states say they support a congressional investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Gray was joined by secretaries of state from West Virginia, Missouri, Ohio, Arkansas and Louisiana in issuing a letter addressed to members of Congress supporting a “continued investigation into the now-debunked public statement by 51 intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as ‘Russian disinformation’ in the weeks preceding the 2020 election.”

“As the chief election officers of our respective states responsible for running free and fair elections, we have great concern in the findings in the report of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary that former federal intelligence officials and the Biden campaign coordinated efforts to intentionally influence the 2020 presidential election by spreading disinformation,” according to the letter.

“Those former intelligence officials and the presidential campaign actors contributed to the undermining of the American people’s confidence in elections.”

The six top state election officials hope the ongoing investigation will include looking into documents, emails, sworn testimony and other evidence of interference in the nation’s elections.

We are particularly concerned with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s role in the operation while he served as a senior member of President Biden’s campaign,” officials added. “Should the congressional investigation confirm Secretary Blinken’s leading role as stated in the report, we call on Secretary Blinken to resign immediately.”

They concluded in the letter that the full weight of the U.S. government should be used to ensure free and fair elections in the future.

“To cast informed ballots, Americans need transparency into actions by former, and perhaps current, federal government officials to weaponize false information for political purposes,” the secretaries of state concluded. “Congress should hold perpetrators accountable and consider all available corrective measures to provide transparency to the public of any improper actions set forth in the report.

“Congress must act to prevent and deter such interference in the future,” the letter said.

Gray reiterated in his personal statement that the letter was crucially important to push Congress for further investigation, and as election administrators, “we must take affirmative steps to ensure accountability, integrity and transparency in elections.”

Gov. Mark Gordon, both chairs of the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as well as the president of the County Clerks’ Association of Wyoming didn’t comment on the letter.

The letter connects to the work being done by Republicans in Washington, D.C., since April 2022, led by House Judiciary Committee co-Chairmen U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Michael Turner, both R-Ohio.

Jordan issued a press release in May that said the committees have been conducting oversight into the origins of a statement by 51 former intelligence officials in 2020 and had written all officials requesting relevant documents and testimony last April.

“On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published a report detailing how Hunter Biden used the position and influence of his father, now-President Joe Biden, for personal gain with the apparent awareness of President Biden,” according to Jordan’s statement on background. “Five days later, on October 19, 2020, 51 former intelligence officials signed onto a public letter that stated that the Hunter Biden laptop story had ‘all the classic earmarks of Russian information operation,’ in an attempt to discredit the New York Post’s reporting.”

Since then, former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell testified in April 2023 before the committees that “Secretary Blinken, then serving as senior Biden campaign advisor, was the impetus of the statement.”

A 64-page report was also released by joint interim staff under the House Committee on the Judiciary titled “The Hunter Biden Statement: How Senior Intelligence Community Officials and the Biden Campaign Worked to Mislead American Voters.”

“Based on closed-door testimony and documents provided to the Committees, the report reveals new evidence suggesting that the public statement made by 51 former intelligence officials was part of a political operation to help elect Vice President Biden in the 2020 Presidential election,” Jordan’s press release stated. “The report also shows that the Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) reviewed and approved the statement before its release.

“Furthermore, evidence suggests that one CIA employee working at the PCRB may have shopped the letter to a former CIA officer who later agreed to add his name to the statement.”

Gray and election officials are seeking more answers on this House Judiciary investigation.

However, this isn’t the only investigation into the Biden family, as the House Oversight Committee requested records from Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, related to “President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business schemes” in February.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling,” according to a press release from Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. “The Oversight Committee is committed to exposing the waste, fraud, and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of our government. Hunter Biden, James Biden, and Eric Schwerin’s documents, records, and communications are critical to this investigation.”