The Department of Justice is investigating possible campaign finance violations tied to a conservative-backed operation in Wyoming to spy on Democrats and some Republicans ahead of the 2020 election, people familiar with the matter told CNN, which broke the news early Friday.

No one has yet been accused of wrongdoing, CNN reported.

The investigation stems from a 2021 New York Times story that documented the undercover operation, which aimed to sabotage people and organizations seen as threats to former President Donald Trump's agenda. A story published Friday by the Times confirmed CNN's reporting.

According to the 2021 Times investigation, two conservative operatives, Sofia LaRocca and Beau Maier, posed as progressive donors to infiltrate and gather information from Wyoming's liberal and moderate Republican circles. The Times reported that Gore-Tex heiress Susan Gore, a wealthy conservative donor and founder of the Wyoming Liberty Group, funded the effort, though Gore has said the allegations amount to "disinformation," and that she wasn't aware her money was being used for the operations.

Prosecutors have subpoenaed Gore and other individuals and companies as part of the investigation, according to reports. Former British intelligence official Richard Seddon, security contractor Erik Prince, who is the brother of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and former head of Project Veritas James O'Keefe were also included in one of the subpoenas. Seddon and Prince received funding from Gore to train activists for the political operation, the Times reported.

Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, Gillette Republican Sen. Eric Barlow, Laramie Democrat Karlee Provenza and her spouse Better Wyoming Executive Director Nate Martin were among those in Wyoming subject to spying in the conservative-backed operation, according to the Times.

Gordon's spokesperson said the governor is traveling and couldn't immediately comment on the development. Barlow, who was surprised by the news, said he hadn't heard about an investigation and that no one has contacted him regarding one.

Provenza told the Star-Tribune on Friday that a CNN journalist had contacted her spouse, Martin, about the story, but that prior to this she had no knowledge of an investigation and was surprised to learn there have been subpoenas.

She's unsure what, if any, role she will have in the investigation, but said that she's "grateful" the Department of Justice is "at least interested" in looking into the covert operation. She added that people who use money to disrupt democracy and "get in the way of what voters want" should be held accountable.

The Times reported in 2021 that LaRocca and Maier went on double dates with Provenza and Martin. According to the investigation, they had also pledged large political donations to Democratic organizations and candidates, which gained the couple entry into fundraisers and a Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas.

It's unclear if LaRocca and Maier made these donations at someone else's request. Under federal law, it's illegal to make campaign donations using another person's name. So-called straw donations have been subject to federal investigations.

"It was super unsettling," Provenza said of how it felt to learn that the two had been spying on her and Martin. "They were in our lives for years. I laugh about it now, but it's been something that I haven't laughed about."

Last year, Provenza confronted Gore at the state capitol during the legislative session, later describing the interaction on Twitter.

“Susan Gore, who paid over a million dollars to spy on me and members of the legislature for over a year, just testified in Senate Minerals,” Provenza wrote. “When I shook her hand and said ‘You paid over a million dollars to have spies sent to my home.’ She replied, ‘I know, I made you famous.’”

According to the Times investigation, former Wyoming GOP national committeewoman Marti Halverson, who has also served in the Legislature, provided a list of people for the operatives to target. Though Halverson told the Times that she "had nothing to say on the subject," she later told WyoFile that she did create a list of legislators for Gore sorted by votes on spending bills. But she told WyoFile that she wasn't aware of how the list would be used.

Halverson didn't immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's call for comment.

This story had been updated.