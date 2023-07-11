Gov. Mark Gordon appointed former Natrona County GOP Chairman Kevin Taheri to be a circuit court judge in the county, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Taheri will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael N. Patchen, who served 22 years on the bench. Gordon chose Taheri over two other finalists for the post — attorneys Elizabeth Grill and Cynthia Howe.

Taheri’s appointment begins Sept. 11 — the day after Patchen’s last day on the job.

“I am very pleased to have the confidence of the Judicial Nominating Commission and Governor Gordon, and I promise to work hard to make them proud of their decision,” Taheri said in the statement.

Taheri has been a prosecutor in the Natrona County District Attorney’s office since 2000. He has also served as an attorney with Wyoming Legal Services in Casper and on the board of directors for the Children’s Advocacy Project, a nonprofit that offers services for victims of abuse. He grew up in Laramie and earned his bachelor’s and juris doctorate from the University of Wyoming.

Outside of his work as an attorney, Taheri also previously served as the chairman of the Natrona County GOP. He didn’t run for reelection this year and is now a member-at-large in the county’s Republican Party. Former lawmaker Joe MacGuire was elected as the county party’s new chairman in March.