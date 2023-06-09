A Biden administration plan to spend $570 million to reduce railway crossing incidents in the U.S. is a step in the right direction, but doesn’t go far enough, a Wyoming lawmaker who’s worked to address rail-safety issues said Wednesday.

The large allocation from the federal government, part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed last year, comes as rail companies increase train lengths to deal with ever-growing staffing issues and a desire to cut costs.

Rail companies maintain the increase in train lengths does not pose any additional safety concerns, but some in Congress have called this into question after a rise in derailment incidents.

The funding also aims to eliminate incidents of individuals or emergency services being blocked by mile-long trains without any other alternative routes.

Federal officials have announced a number of specific projects tied to the program. A Wyoming-based project has yet to be publicly announced.

Albany County Rep. Ken Chestek, a Democrat, advocated for stronger rail regulations during this year’s legislative session with his failed Allowable Train Lengths House Bill — which would have imposed an 8,500-foot limit and a 10-minute maximum limit for trains to block an intersection.

Chestek said funding to improve or eliminate railroad crossings is a positive step — but fails to address “the root of the problem.”

“What these infrastructure projects are doing are enabling the train companies to continue to run long trains,” Chestek said. “The more crossings you eliminate, the more incentive there is to run long trains. It solves one of the safety issues but does nothing for the other safety issue … being derailment.”

Chesteck brought forth his legislation on the same day of a major train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The train was carrying hazardous materials.

Rail regulation proposals are not a new topic in the Wyoming Legislature.

There have been 13 railroad regulation-related pieces proposed since 2000 in statehouse. Only one that has passed — it dealt with rules governing stopping distances for cars when approaching railways.

Five proposals would have required certain classes of Wyoming trains to have two operators in the cab of a locomotive — instead of the typical single operators.

Advocates for the two-operator rule point to the lack of federal requirements and the ever-diminishing presence of humans inside locomotives with the integration of automated technology.

Former Rep. Stan Blake, D-Rock Springs, said rail unions want the automation safety technology in the locomotive, but that it can’t replace the need for an additional operator in the locomotive with the conductor.

“It’s just like a plane,” said Blake, who worked for Union Pacific Railway for 31 years and who pushed for the two-train operators requirement in the Legislature. “Planes can basically fly themselves — if something goes wrong — then it’s nice to have a second pair of hands — like a co-pilot.”

In 2022, there were 15 recorded on-the-job injuries by rail operators across Wyoming counties, with varying incidents involving overexertion, sprains, fractures, crushed appendages, and exposure to fumes.

Chestek said he hopes to return to train regulation debates with a new proposal in the 2025 legislative session.