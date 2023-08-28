Hundreds of Wyomingites with a felony on their record have taken advantage of a new law that restores their civil rights following the enactment of a new law last month, C.J. Young, the elections division director for the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, told lawmakers last week.

Young estimated that the Secretary of State’s Office has received around 300 certificates for the restoration of rights since the law — Senate File 120 — went into effect July 1.

Senate File 120, sponsored by Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, allows nonviolent felons to regain the right to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office in Wyoming five years after they complete their sentence or probation. To qualify, they can’t be convicted of another felony during those five years.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections supported the bill, citing data that shows the restoration of rights reduces recidivism.

Young estimated that between 40 to 60 of these certificates are now coming into the Secretary of State’s Office every week from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, which processes the applications. The Secretary of State’s Office is the custodian of these certificates.

Some of these applications come from people who have had a felony in the past and are often immediately eligible to have their rights restored because the required five-year period has already elapsed. Then there are people who have completed a sentence, probation or parole after the July 1 effective date, and whose eligibility is automatically evaluated.

Nonviolent felons were already eligible to have their voting rights restored after they complete a sentence or probation. Wyoming’s voting rights restoration law took effect in July 2017. To date, about 3,700 nonviolent felons in Wyoming have had their voting rights restored.

People interested in the restoration of civil rights can find applications and information at https://corrections.wyo.gov/restoration-of-rights.

