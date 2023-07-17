Wyomingites are able to appeal public records decisions once again following a four-month vacancy in the state’s ombudsman position, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced in a statement Thursday.

Charlotte Martinez replaced Darlena Potter, who left the role on March 1 for “personal reasons,” spokesperson Michael Pearlman told the Star-Tribune in April.

Martinez most recently served as principal auditor for the Wyoming Department of Audit, where she was responsible for ensuring financial institutions were in compliance with all state and federal laws and regulations, the statement said.

She’s also served as deputy director and communications director for the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association, the statement said.

“Charlotte’s knowledge of the Wyoming legislative process, familiarity with state statutes and background in conflict resolution make her well-suited to step into this role,” Gov. Gordon said in the statement.

The ombudsman position was created in 2019, serving as a resource for the public to resolve issues regarding records requests submitted to state and local governments, the statement said. They mediate disputes over timeliness, an agency’s claim of privilege, fees and so on.

Essentially, if a person feels they are wrongly denied a public record they feel they are legally entitled to, they can question that decision through the ombudsman’s office without filing a lawsuit.

“Martinez hopes to improve complaint tracking to better identify repeated issues,” the statement said. “She looks forward to serving the public and becoming an educator to governmental agencies.”

