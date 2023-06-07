The Biden administration earlier this week announced that $570 million would be allocated to projects around the country to decrease railway crossing incidents. The half-a-billion dollar allocation comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed last year by Congress.

The large allocation from the federal government comes after a growing tactic from rail companies of increasing train lengths to deal with ever-growing staffing issues and to cut costs.

Despite claims that the increase of train lengths does not pose any additional safety concerns from rail companies — some in Congress have called this into question after an increase in derailment incidents.

Additional concerns the funding hopes to address for Americans across the country is the elimination of incidents of individuals or emergency services being blocked by mile-long trains without any other alternative routes.

Various funding projects have already been announced nationwide; a Wyoming-based project has yet to be publicly announced.

Albany County Rep. Ken Chestek (HD-13) advocated for stronger rail regulations throughout the 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature with his failed Allowable Train Lengths House Bill — which would have imposed an 8500-foot limit and a 10-minute maximum limit for trains to block an intersection.

Chestek said the creation of project funding to improve or eliminate railroad crossings in certain areas is a step in the right direction — but fails to address “the root of the problem.”

“What these infrastructure projects are doing are enabling the train companies to continue to run long trains,” said Chestek. “The more crossings you eliminate, the more incentive there is to run long trains. It solves one of the safety issues but does nothing for the other safety issue…other safety issue being derailment.”

The day that Chesteck brought forth his legislation in front of the House Corporations Committee was the same moment news was breaking on the events of derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Rail regulation proposals are not a new topic in the Wyoming legislature.

There have been 13 railroad regulation-related pieces proposed since 2000 in the Cowboy legislature, with only one that has successfully passed — this being on regulations on automotive vehicles stopping distances when approaching railways.

Five proposals of the 13 pieces were nearly identical to the idea that would have required certain classes of Wyoming trains to have two operators in the cab of a locomotive — instead of the typical single operators.

The state attempts to implicate the two-operator rule comes from the lack of federal law requirements and the ever-diminishing presence of humans inside the locomotive with the integration of automated technology — Positive Train Control (PTC).

Former Rep. Stanley Blake (HD-39) said rail unions want the automation safety technology in the locomotive but that it can't replace the need for an additional operator in the locomotive with the conductor.

“It's just like a plane,” said Blake, who led the unsuccessful charge throughout the previous decade on the implication of the two train operators' requirement and worked for the union pacific railway for 31 years. “Planes can basically fly themselves — if something goes wrong — then it's nice to have a second pair of hands — like a co-pilot.”

In 2022 there were 15 recorded on-the-job injuries by rail operators across Wyoming counties, with varying incidents involving overexertion, sprains, fractures, crushed appendages, and exposure to fumes.

Chestek said he hopes to return to train regulation debates with a new proposal in the 2025 Wyoming legislative session.