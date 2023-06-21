CHEYENNE — Harvard Growth Lab research revealed the key to solving the state’s housing crisis may be through deregulating restrictions around housing density and the approval process.

Senior Research Fellow Eric Protzer presented his Pathways to Prosperity research Monday to the Wyoming Legislature’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force, which was the product of working in partnership with the Wyoming Business Council, numerous state agencies, local government offices and local research institutions.

They used diagnostic methods to hone in on what the largest constraints in the economy are and how they are preventing growth and diversification, allowing them to create specific solutions and recommendations for the task force.

“There is a lot of recognition in the state that housing is in a troublesome state at the moment, but we’ve assembled quantitative evidence that not only is housing something that is unaffordable, it’s actually holding back the Wyoming economy,” Protzer said. “This is an urgent matter. We think that this is one of the top matters that most affects the Wyoming economy.”

He said they’ve assembled quantitative evidence to show how the supply of housing in Wyoming is not responsive to prices or demand. Although the U.S. is widely considered to be a country that is not very elastic with regard to housing supply, the vast number of counties in Wyoming have an even less responsive housing elasticity than the average county nationally.

“What you get is that instead of having supply meeting that demand and a functional market that is efficient and affordable, you get a bidding war,” he said. “And you get prices going higher and higher and higher.”

Protzer emphasized this is not a “pandemic hangover” or the result of all the relocation choices people have made in the past couple of years, but rather a durable problem going back at least 15 years. It indicates that some kind of blockage is holding up the economy, and the senior fellow said there will be serious consequences for the state’s economic growth and diversification without action.

The next step was assessing the reason the free market is unable to meet the housing demand, and the Harvard Growth Lab’s research went down a variety of avenues. More global issues in recent years such as the cost of materials and labor being elevated due to global macroeconomic conditions were applicable, but the genuine constraints were regulations.

Wyoming is known as a fairly low-regulation state, but when it comes to housing, it is a different story.

A 2017 study by the Cato Institute, a think tank focused on individual liberty, limited government and free markets, cited Wyoming as being in the top third of U.S. states in terms of restrictiveness of land-use regulation and zoning regulations.

Protzer backed this up with findings on many restrictions around housing density, meaning minimum lot size, parking requirements, maximum building height, dwellings per unit of area and single-family zoning. It also applied to the housing approval system, due to “vetocratic protest petition laws” and the structure of public hearings.

He described the protest petition system as “vetocratic” and obstructive because if 20% of residents within a few hundred feet of the rezoning area disapprove of a development, then a supermajority is required for the town council to pass it. Protzer added that having many public hearings throughout the housing approval process “gives the loudest minority repeated opportunities to block housing development.”

Additional points were made that water and sewage infrastructure also appears to be deficient in areas across the state, because to live on well water, a large plot of land is necessary. This severely restricts housing density, and there is a lack of arterial infrastructure to utilize central water systems, according to conversations with local developers.

In order to target these barriers to development, Protzer said his research indicates Wyoming should consider policy changes that target the largest communities.

“If you want to get to a point where you have a diversified set of industries, you’re going to need a certain amount of scale,” he said. “It doesn’t have to happen everywhere in Wyoming, but if you did this in just a couple of your leading communities, there would be a much greater potential for economic diversification. A lot of industries that are more sophisticated, that require lots of different types of skills in one place, tend to only happen in larger agglomerations of population.”

Not only would it encourage diversification, but Protzer cited evidence that rural areas get economic benefits when they are in the vicinity of larger cities and that housing unaffordability is a barrier to Wyoming youth staying in the state.

“I would argue that there’s a cultural benefit, he said. “If you want to keep Wyoming Wyoming, then there is an argument that you want to give your young people reasons to stay. And to begin with housing affordability, by itself, is a reason to keep young people in the state that helps to subdue a major cost in their life for them.”

There were four main points of attack recommended in larger communities: deregulate restrictions on housing density, eliminate protest petitions, front-load public hearings and reinstate extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Of the four, he said reinstating extraterritorial jurisdiction would possibly be the most contentious potential reform. Wyoming cities could apply jurisdiction beyond their city boundaries in the past for water infrastructure and zoning, but it was eventually eroded and “many Wyoming cities are now ‘boxed in’ from expanding.”

Protzer argued these were some of the best ways to promote a free market, support individual property rights and create less bureaucratic alternatives. But the research lab wanted to deliver action, not just analysis — and encouraged the committee to consider its role in implementing housing reforms.

Members of the task force had many questions following his presentation of the Harvard Growth Lab’s research, such as the response they’ve gotten from other communities, whether the plan matches Wyoming’s identity, how to address limited water and natural resources, or even if there is room to spread out for landlocked communities between federal and state lands.

However, there was acknowledgement that a Wyoming solution has to be found.

And there were warnings of what could come from trying to change the system.

“Wyoming’s economic problems stem from Washington, D.C. They stem from our current policies,” testified Teton County resident Rebecca Bextel. “It’s not because housing is not affordable; people can still afford to live in a lot of towns in Wyoming. That’s not our problem. We could throw a lot of money at something and still end up with the same problem, but we’ve changed the face of Wyoming.

“Government thinking that they can solve our problem is what’s going to turn us into San Francisco.”