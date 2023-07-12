The State Loan and Investment Board will likely vote next month on proposed environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment policy changes meant to guide investment decisions in the State Treasurer's Office.

The suggested changes come amid heightened statewide and national attention on ESG investments, which some Republican critics have taken to describing as "woke capitalism." The new policy, if adopted, wouldn’t substantially change how the State Treasurer’s Office already manages Wyoming’s investments, but solidifies the state's stance and guidance on navigating ESG principles.

The draft essentially does three things.

First, it reemphasizes that the goal of the State Treasurer's Office is to get the highest possible returns on investments, taking into account the level of risk for each investment.

Second, it states that the "furtherance of environmental, social, governance, political, or ideological interests" aren't factors that are expected to have an impact on an investment's risk or rate of return ("non-pecuniary" factors, in investment speak), and that these factors instead "may be cause for alarm and concern."

And third, it says that the treasurer's office "may" respond to investment partners that are "acting in a non-pecuniary manner" that could result in a loss of revenue by "communicating these concerns" to whoever is responsible. That communication could include "requests to change policies," "voting of proxies to force change" and divesting or replacing investments with "competitive alternatives."

ESG investments follow a philosophy that says businesses shouldn’t just value profits but should also be concerned with how they impact the environment and society. This philosophy has gained traction in financial circles since it first came onto the scene about two decades ago. But recently, Republicans have pulled ESG investing into the political fray, calling the practice “woke capitalism.”

Wyoming’s politicians are no exception. Early this year, Wyoming joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging a new labor rule that allows asset managers to put clients' retirement money into ESG investments. In March, Gov. Mark Gordon and 17 other Republican governors joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-ESG alliance, which calls for states to undermine ESG efforts in the U.S.

The state Legislature also considered two bills this year to limit ESG investments, though neither made it into law.

During the legislative session, representatives of the State Treasurer's Office said the proposed bills could put Wyoming at risk of having to divest millions of dollars and losing opportunities with large investment managers. (At a Joint Appropriations meeting on Tuesday, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott, co-chair of the committee, emphasized that the bills could have barred Wyoming from investing in companies like Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, EOG Resources and Occidental Petroleum, which are big partners of the state.)

The House Appropriations Committee changed the bills during the legislative session and ultimately voted to give both a "do not pass" recommendation, after which support for the measures faltered. The Legislature's Management Council, however, chose ESG investment regulation as an interim topic.

The State Treasurer's Office is trying to take the route of changing its own policies around ESG investments rather than having the Legislature dictate how the office manages its investment decisions. State Treasurer Curt Meier explained at the Tuesday Joint Appropriations meeting that adopting a new policy statement would provide more flexibility for the office to adjust its investment decisions as ESG principles evolve. The best way to have investments managed, he later said in a call with the Star-Tribune, is to keep those decisions as close to the investment team as possible.

"They're the professionals," he said. "When you start getting it downstream in the political process, you get more of a political aspect to it. If you want timely investment decisions made, you make it closer to the place where the investments are occurring."

Meier previously announced in May an update to his office's ESG policy, which was posted to the office's website. But the new proposed policy is more detailed would update the state's Investment Policy Statement and must be approved by a vote in the State Loan and Investment Board.

The language in the proposed policy statement referring to "pecuniary" and "non-pecuniary" factors, some lawmakers said, sounded more like opinion than policy; Casper Republican Rep. Tom Walters said these statements were “weak” and don't "carry much strength." “If this is going to be the investment policy for the state of Wyoming, it should be void of personal opinion," Walters said.

Meier addressed Walter’s concern candidly: “I certainly understand where you're coming from, but what I'm trying to do is to get this out of a five member political board,” he said.

The State Loan and Investment Board will have final say over whether or not to adopt the updated ESG policy in question. All five members of the board, which includes the governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor and state superintendent of public instruction, are elected by the people of Wyoming.

At its last meeting, the board decided to postpone voting on the proposed ESG policy. After receiving feedback from the board, Meier added "environmental" and governance" to the current policy draft to speak more specifically to ESG concerns.

He also added a sentence to the draft that says Wyoming "shall prefer vendors that do not adhere to the implementation of foreign treaties or policies which are not ratified by the U.S. Congress."

Meier explained that he had added the sentence to "raise the issue" that the Paris Climate Accords "wasn't created equally" and that other countries aren't held to the environmental standards that states in the U.S. are held to, Meier told the Star-Tribune. But he said he'll likely take that sentence out for now after lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee questioned the potential consequences of the language. (Laramie Democrat Rep. Trey Sherwood, for instance, pointed out that Congress hasn't ratified the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women.)

"I'm faced with trying to deal with people who want ESG at any cost, and people who want to stop ESG at any cost, so I'll accept a no-win scenario," Meier told the Star-Tribune. He added that the policy statement gives the treasurer's office "an opportunity to think how we can fix the symptoms of ESG."

The State Loan and Investment Board will vote on the proposed policy at its next meeting on Aug. 3.