If campaign donations are any indication, former president Donald Trump remains as popular as ever in Wyoming, a state that voted almost 70% in his favor in the last election cycle. The 2024 presidential hopeful — as well as other candidates bidding for federal offices — have garnered donations from prominent Wyomingites.

Since his campaign announcement in November through March, Trump received 784 donations from Wyoming to his 2024 presidential campaign committee, totaling more than $54,000, according to Federal Election Commission records. (Not all the donations come from separate individuals since people can donate to the same fund multiple times.)

Among the Wyomingites who have donated to his campaign fund are State Treasurer Curt Meier, Wyoming GOP Secretary Donna Rice and Gore-Tex heiress Susan Gore.

All other Republican presidential candidates have garnered far less favor from Wyoming donors so far, at least among those who have itemized donation information available with the Federal Election Commission.

Among the top Republican contenders, former South Carolina Governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley so far has 61 donations from the state for her 2024 presidential campaign fund. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has just eight Wyoming donations — seven of them from the same person. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has two donations from Wyoming.

Updated donation information for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence aren’t available yet on the Federal Election Commission website. This is also the case for democratic candidates President Joe Biden and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of past president John F. Kennedy. Author and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has received just two donations from Wyoming, both from the same person.

Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Harriet Hageman are also up for reelection in 2024.

Barrasso raised roughly $1.7 million for his campaign committee, Friends of John Barrasso, from the beginning of the year through the end of June.

From the start of the year through March, his campaign fund garnered 65 donations from Wyomingites, including State Treasurer Meier, totaling about $7,000. Those donations came from all over the country, with a high concentration of them from the District of Columbia, Virginia and New York.

Rep. Harriet Hageman, who will be up for reelection next year, has collected about $770,000 since the beginning of the year through June for her campaign committee — Hageman for Wyoming.

The largest chunk of those donations have come from Wyoming residents, totaling about $94,500.

Prominent Wyoming donors to Hageman’s campaign include Gore, Rice, Lynn Friess, widow of GOP megadonor Foster Friess, former investment bankers Nancy and David Donovan and Jay and Karen Kemmerer, co-owner of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and a retired realtor, respectively. Out of these donors, the Donovans and Kemmerers have so far given the largest sums to the congresswoman’s campaign, with each couple contributing $13,200.

Friess, the Donovans and the Kemmerers were formerly major donors for past Rep. Liz Cheney but switched to supporting Hageman during the last election cycle.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ term doesn’t end until 2027.

