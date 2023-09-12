In August, the legal team for the group of medical providers, women and the abortion fund suing Wyoming over the state’s latest abortion bans submitted the list of experts they plan to use for testimony in the upcoming trial.

The slate includes doctors, religious scholars and a former Natrona County District Attorney who will detail how Wyoming’s two abortion bans affect women and doctors, enforce particular religious beliefs and will be difficult to police.

But if the state has its way, they won’t appear at all.

In new court filings submitted last week, the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office asked Teton County Judge Melissa Owens to exclude all of the witnesses that the lawyers suing the state sought to bring, arguing that their testimony is “not relevant” and will not help the court understand and decide the case.

The legal challenge is in keeping with the state’s efforts to narrow the case to “issues of law” that only judges can decide based on their reading of the written laws themselves. It also follows an attempt by Wyoming Attorney General’s Office to prevent discovery in the case, a move that Owens rejected as the three-day bench trial scheduled for next April inches closer.

Blocking experts

In the state’s request, Wyoming Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde offers a tiered rationale for denying the experts. All expert testimony is irrelevant because only the court can “interpret” the laws and their constitutionality, which is the question at the heart of the case, according to Jerde.

Throughout the state’s legal filings, Jerde outlines the state’s view that there are no facts in the case since the constitutionality of the bans is “an ultimate issue of law.” If there are any facts, Owens should only consider “legislative facts” about how lawmakers constructed the bans and their attention, according to Jerde. Following the state’s reasoning, if there are no facts, there’s no need for experts.

“This Court does not need the testimony to assist in resolving any fact issue or in understanding evidence in this case,” Jerde wrote.

Beyond the state’s blanket assertion that expert testimony should not and will not help the court, Jerde objects to the eight experts on multiple other grounds, questioning their qualifications, the value of their testimony and pointing to factual inaccuracies in their written statements.

One of the experts the plaintiffs plan to include is Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi, a board-certified OB-GYN and fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists from Texas. According to the expert list, Moayedi will discuss the medical implications of the bans and the language the laws use. However, Jerde contends that Moayedi should be kept out of the trial in part because her statements include information that the state says is “factually incorrect.”

Moayedi states in her expert report that Wyoming’s medication abortion ban “denies the people of Wyoming access to lifesaving, quality healthcare.” According to Jerde and the state, Moayedi’s statement is inaccurate because the medication abortion ban allows for exceptions, including to “preserve” the life and health of the pregnant woman.

“The statute thus does not deny lifesaving medical treatment to a pregnant woman,” Jerde wrote.

Legal jousting

In their reports, the experts lay out support for the challengers’ legal arguments that the bans are “unconstitutionally vague,” impose particular religious views and violate the Wyoming Constitution’s “right of health care access.”

Religious scholars Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg and Rebecca Todd Peters, a Presbyterian minister and professor at Elon University, testify that the bans infringe on the religious freedom of Jews and enforce a “minority religious view” derived from only a handful of Christian traditions. Moayedi states that language used in the bans, such as the “substantial risk of death” required for abortion exceptions, lack any medical definition or guidance that would help doctors determine when they can perform abortions.

“It is my expert opinion, based on my clinical experience and supported by peer-reviewed research, that exception language like this is too vague to prevent harm to pregnant people when serious pregnancy complications arise,” she writes.

Jerde’s attempt to block their testimony is the second time the state has tried to oppose the legal moves of the women challenging the bans while pushing Owens to limit the scope of the case.

In August, Owens ruled that the state had to respond to discovery, the fact-finding portion of the case, after the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office initially refused to answer questions about the laws and their meaning. Jerde unsuccessfully argued at the time that the state shouldn’t have to respond to any questions and discovery shouldn’t take place at all because the women are challenging the facial constitutionality and not the “as applied” constitutionality of the bans.

In a facial challenge a person claims that a law is unconstitutional as it is written, often because it is too vague or broad, while in an “as applied” challenge the laws are unconstitutional because they violate a person’s constitutional rights.

Jerde maintained during the discovery battle that Owens can only interpret and assess the bans as they’re written without any added context about the purpose of the laws and how the state interprets them because the women are challenging the laws on their face. The state used the same reasoning when encouraging Owens to block the experts.

“None of the issues before this Court in this case present a fact issue that requires this Court to rely on help from expert testimony,” Jerde wrote. “To address the facial constitutional claims in this case, this Court must interpret the Life [is a Human Right] Act, the chemical abortion statute, and various provisions in the Wyoming Constitution.”

Ruling against the state on discovery Owens found that the women have established both facial and as applied constitutional challenges. In doing so, she rejected the state’s argument that the court should narrowly review the bans.

“As applied challenges require a factual record,” she wrote.

