Wyoming aims to be a national leader when it comes to carbon capture technology. That involves not only investing in the technology itself, but also supporting projects that store or use the carbon once it’s been taken out of the air.

The state is trying to figure out how to incentivize projects that would bring the most benefit for Wyoming. Last week, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee requested a draft bill that aims to help level the playing field for different CO2 storage and use projects and bring in more revenue for the state.

Once CO2 has been taken out of the air, it can be stored by injecting it underground where, over time, it will mineralize and turn back into rock.

The captured CO2 can also be used as a commodity. For example, it can be injected into oil fields to push oil toward wells in a technique called “enhanced oil recovery.”

The federal government incentivizes both new CO2 storage and enhanced oil recovery projects through a tax credit program. But that program tends to support permanent CO2 storage more than it supports CO2 enhanced oil recovery. For the capture provider, that difference in incentives comes out to about $10 per ton of CO2, taking into account the costs of permanent storage versus the costs of enhanced oil recovery.

Wyoming would “see benefits from both options,” Lon Whitman, director of the Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute at the University of Wyoming, told the Joint Minerals Committee last week. But, he added, Wyoming would “receive far greater revenue” through enhanced oil recovery projects.

In other words, it would be in the state’s interest to close that incentive gap and ensure that CO2 enhanced oil recover projects are on a level playing field with permanent storage projects.

Whitman, joined by UW School of Energy Resources Professor Tim Considine and Petroleum Association of Wyoming President Pete Obermueller, proposed closing that gap by using some of the tax revenue coming out of CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects that claim the federal tax credit. The roughly 3% cut from severance taxes, they said, could cover the difference in incentives.

Considine explained that the proposed support for CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects could be a “win-win solution” for Wyoming. He estimated that the four potential CO2 enhanced oil recovery projects in Wyoming that he evaluated would involve a total investment of roughly $1.5 billion and produce about 200 million barrels of oil in a 37-year lifespan. That oil would generate new tax income that would net about $800 million after the 3% is taken out.

The projects would also have secondary economic impacts. More investment in a community could generate more business activity. Construction workers would come in to build facilities. Spending related to that construction would generate more tax revenue. More money in communities would lead to more household spending on local goods and services.

Considine estimated that these secondary economic impacts would result in roughly $1.5 billion in additional tax revenue, 30,000 additional jobs and about $10 billion in value added for the state over the projects’ lifespans.

“These are pretty significant fiscal and economic impacts from this proposed change,” Considine said.

The Joint Minerals Committee will likely review and vote on the legislation at its last interim meeting in November.

