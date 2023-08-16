Wyoming and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency don’t always see eye-to-eye.

Disagreements over how the Jim Bridger Power Plant should comply with federal regulations has been one particular point of contention between the two entities. Conversations between Wyoming and the EPA over pollution standards for the plant have continued more than a year and a half after these disagreements threatened to retire the plant prematurely.

At the invitation of Gov. Mark Gordon, EPA Administrator Michael Regan paid a visit to Wyoming this week to learn more about the state’s energy industry and to try to find some common ground and understanding on the Jim Bridger issue, among others.

The visit marked Regan’s first time in the state. Over the course of his visit, he and Gordon went fishing at Wedding of the Waters, met with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, visited the Integrated Test Center in Gillette and ended the trip at the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources on Wednesday, where they heard presentations and learned about students’ research.

Gordon vowed at a press conference with Regan at the University of Wyoming on Wednesday to continue to “work very hard” with the agency to ensure Bridger’s units stay operational.

“Those jobs are incredibly important,” Gordon said. “That was one of the things that I was able to talk to the administrator about is just how important those jobs are.”

Past disputes

Wyoming’s past interactions with the EPA have often been tense. Disagreements over how the Jim Bridger plant should comply with federal regulations has been one particular point of contention between the two entities.

In 2019, electric utility PacifiCorp, a majority owner of the Jim Bridger plant, proposed an alternative to its current Regional Haze Rule obligations at Bridger units 1 and 2. The proposal would have avoided the need to install expensive controls to curb emissions of nitrogen oxides — pollutants released from burning coal that can cause respiratory diseases — by reducing electricity production at those units instead.

But the Trump EPA stalled on signing off on the change, and the Biden EPA indicated in private that it wouldn’t move forward with the plan. Six weeks before unit 2’s compliance deadline, Gordon sent a letter to Regan, the EPA administrator, threatening to sue the agency if it didn’t approve the plan within a certain timeframe.

He alleged that the EPA’s inaction on the proposal “needlessly and recklessly imperils the employment of many Wyoming workers, threatens electricity consumers with increased energy costs, threatens to undermine the reliability of the nation’s electricity grid, undermines the integrity of the regional haze program and EPA itself, damages our cooperative relationship, and actually does greater harm to the environment — and for what, shallow talking points on the international stage?”

Following the threat, the Biden EPA officially declared PacifiCorp’s plan inadequate. At that point, however, PacifiCorp had announced that it would convert Bridger units 1 and 2 to burn natural gas by 2024, which would skirt the conflict. But since that wasn’t part of the proposal sent to the EPA, PacifiCorp and the state entered into an agreement requiring the utility to convert the units as soon as possible and meet the natural gas emission limits at units 1 and 2 no later than January 2024. (PacifiCorp is currently in compliance with the consent decree, Keith Guille, outreach manager for the Wyoming DEQ, said in an email.)

The new plan is slowly moving forward. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality approved in December PacifiCorp’s application to convert Bridger units 1 and 2 to natural gas. Earlier this month, the Wyoming Public Service Commission also approved the application of Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of PacifiCorp, to convert the two units to natural gas. At this point, the state has finished its part of the work, and the permit and plan is being reviewed by the EPA Region 8.

Pre-construction activities for the unit conversions are already underway, according to David Eskelsen, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, said in an email. Construction for the conversions is scheduled to start this fall followed by the replacement of coal equipment with natural gas equipment early next year.

Continuing conversations

Gordon and Regan emphasized the importance of continuing conversations about the plant’s future.

“What we have to do as co-regulators is continue to have these conversations and think through how we take into account the emissions profile, the technology, the jobs that are associated with it and do it in a way where we are continuing to create an opportunity to have safe, affordable, reliable energy,” Regan said.

“In order to meet our statutory obligations, but also the obligations of the people of Wyoming, the Governor and I are going to continue to have conversations to think through how we do that together.”

Those conversations involve evaluating compliance with legal obligations, looking at technical options that are available and evaluating emissions and other analytical data where “there may be a little bit of distance” between EPA and Wyoming staff, Regan said.

“So it’s the reconciliation of the data, the technology and the legal responsibility to again, provide affordable, safe, clean, reliable power.”

Gordon added that they both recognize “there may be areas where we don’t always agree.”

“But we can always have that conversation,” he said. “That’s incredibly important going forward.”

The future of carbon capture

In May, the EPA announced a proposed rule to cut power plant emissions that would rely heavily on carbon capture.

Wyoming leaders almost across the board have touted carbon capture technology as a vital part of electricity generation going into the future. But many backpedaled when the EPA actually moved to push the application of carbon capture through its proposed rule, saying the time to implement the emerging technology hasn’t come yet and characterizing the rule as an attack on Wyoming’s fossil fuel industry.

Regan came to Wyoming in part to learn about research and development in the state around carbon capture and sequestration technology. He said that, from an academic and technological standpoint, the EPA believes carbon capture and sequestration “is a viable technology for compliance.”

But he added that there’s a lot of research and development that still needs to go into carbon capture technology. “So in order to have a viable rule when we finalize it, it’s important that we have these conversations with academic institutions, with coal facilities that are actively exploring this technology and with folks like the governor here who’s going to help inform how we apply this rule nationwide.”

Despite trepidation about the EPA’s proposed rule, and while emphasizing an “all-of-the-above approach,” Gordon still touted the goal of applying carbon capture technology to boost Wyoming’s energy industry and “lead the climate charge.”

