The Wyoming Republican Party censured House Majority Whip Rep. Cyrus Western on Saturday over election complaints involving the Big Horn Republican, according to a member of the state central committee who was present for the vote.

The resolution, stating that Western has "failed to uphold the high moral standards entrusted to him by the citizens of the county of Sheridan, and of the entire State of Wyoming," demands the representative's "immediate voluntary resignation" from his position as majority whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives. As the House majority whip, Western assists the majority floor leader, makes sure party members are present for votes on the floor, counts votes and communicates the majority position.

Western didn't immediately answer the Star-Tribune when asked if he would consider the resolution's demand to resign from the majority whip post, nor did he comment further on the election complaints that led to the censure. He previously told the Star-Tribune that his legal counsel had advised him not to discuss the election complaints, but that there's "more to the story than what's been published..."

In response to the Star-Tribune's inquiries, Western criticized Sheridan County GOP Chairman Bryan Miller, who ran and lost against the Big Horn Republican in last year's primary election for House District 51. The Sheridan County GOP voted in March to censure Western, who has served as the representative of House District 51 since 2019.

"Bryan Miller has run for office half a dozen times and is a sore loser that can't accept the fact that he's unelectable," Western wrote in a text message.

"Voters always get the final say," he later added.

In response, Miller said in a text message to the Star-Tribune that Western's alleged violation of election law had "nothing to do" with him personally and accused Western of "trying his darnedest to make it personal..."

"Cyrus is responsible for his own actions. His failures are his own as well. Instead, he continues to lay blame for his actions and the consequences of those actions on others," Miller wrote.

"He should man-up, and take responsibility for what he's done to his constituency by bringing shame on his elected position."

The elections complaints that precipitated the censure stem from a mailer sent to Sheridan and Johnson county residents before the 2022 primary election.

The mailer claimed to be paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only (WINO) political action committee, which wasn’t registered with the Secretary of State’s Office or with the federal election commission, according to a report from the Sheridan County Sheriff.

The mailers highlighted four people — Jeff Wallack, Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees — and said they were “wanted for trying to tear our state apart.”

“Don’t let us dime store cowboys ruin your way of life. Even we know that’s not the Wyoming way,” the mailers said. “VOTE ‘NO’ ON US CONSERVATIVE IMPOSTERS.”

Wallack, who heads the Wyoming is Right political action committee, was the only person on the mailer who was on the primary ballot as a Republican candidate for precinct committeeman. (He didn’t win.) The other three have also been politically involved. Bratten was formerly a Colorado-based political advisor, according to Ballotpedia. Jennings is a Sheridan City Council member. Dee Lees has been involved with the Republican Women of Sheridan County, the Buffalo Bulletin reported.

The sheriff’s office, which investigated the complaints, obtained an invoice with billing information to the WINO political action committee showing that about 7,000 mailers had been ordered for more than $5,000. The office also received a copy of a cashier’s check for that amount with County Commissioner Bill Novotny listed as the name of the person purchasing the check. Western was identified as the renter of the post office box that was listed as the return address on the envelope addressed to Majority Strategies — the firm where the WINO political action committee placed its mailer order.

In January, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office found that the Friends of Cyrus Western candidate committee paid the Future307 political action committee — which Novotny chairs — more than $5,000 for consulting services. Though the Future307 political action committee is registered with the Secretary of State’s Office, it hadn’t reported any contributions from Friends of Cyrus Western, according to the secretary of state’s campaign finance website.

The Sheridan County Attorney's office didn't pursue the case further because it concluded that the concerned election laws don't apply to campaign advertising for precinct committeemen and committeewomen, and also because it wasn't the "jurisdictionally appropriate agency" to handle the investigation. Elections complaints were consequently forwarded to the Secretary of State's Office in February. Secretary of State Chuck Gray referred the complaints to the State Attorney General in late March for further investigation, shortly after Western was censured by his county party.