"We're here tonight to celebrate the marvelous American political tradition of divergence of opinion in our political life and the equally beautiful tradition of political debate, which is the punctuation mark in our narrative about ourselves," Cowboy State Daily columnist Rod Miller, standing behind a podium at the front of a room in the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, began.

Six lawmakers — Reps. Ember Oakley, Barry Crago and Jerry Obermueller and Sens. Bill Landen, Jim Anderson and Eric Barlow — sat at a table to Miller's right. Two empty seats reserved for the mysterious actors behind the lawmaker rating website WyoRINO.com were to his left.

Debate, Miller continued, has "been woven into our political beings" in the U.S. throughout the country's life.

“I would submit that this is a prerequisite of engaging in the tête-à-tête of American politics, especially here in Wyoming where we don’t hide behind anonymity,” Miller said.

“With no further ado, we’re inviting WyoRINO.com to come up and take their place on the stage. Going once. Going twice. WyoRINO.com, please come forward, your table awaits!”

No one came forward.

Since it first popped up in 2019, the anonymous website WyoRINO.com has further cleaved Wyoming’s already divided Republican Party, declaring certain state lawmakers to be “Republicans in Name Only." But the people behind the site have never attached their own names to these claims.

The lawmaker ratings on WyoRINO.com have crept their way into political discussions in Wyoming since the website first appeared.

Some lawmakers from the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a far-right contingent of the state House of Representatives, posted their WyoRINO.com ratings when the new scorecard came out this year. Political candidates have cited WyoRINO ratings to denigrate their opponents and boost their own standing. WyoRINO.com scores have appeared on campaign mailers. Voters also look to the WyoRINO scorecards to guide their own choices — Crago told the Star-Tribune that, when knocking on doors, he would sometimes spend hours talking with constituents about why he voted a certain way on a bill that was included in WyoRINO.com’s scoring. Though there are several other websites that are similar, Crago said that WyoRINO.com is the site that voters mention most often.

Some people take issue with the website because of its “oversimplification,” Civics 307 owner Gail Symons, who sat at a table with Crago and other lawmakers at the beginning of the event, said. Lawmakers have to consider hundreds of bills and take thousands of votes during a single legislative session. Yet, WyoRINO.com bases their ratings on only 10 bills and gives lawmakers a failing grade if they score 70% or lower on those bills.

The website’s anonymity heightens animosity in politics too, some say.

The Natrona County GOP's executive committee decided in April to host an event and invite the actors behind WyoRINO.com to an open debate with lawmakers who have been labeled "RINOs" by the website. Though leaders in the Natrona County GOP didn't expect the WyoRINO.com actors to show up, they felt that the invitation itself would send a message on its own.

“Their cowardice comes through,” Joe MacGuire, chairman of the Natrona County GOP, said at the April executive committee meeting. “So then, to the people in the state of Wyoming, the statement is, how much weight do you put on this website? They don’t even show up to a public forum to discuss who they are, or disclose who they are. They’re completely anonymous.”

All the lawmakers invited to speak at the event have been labeled "RINOs" by the website, with some receiving the website's "RINO of the month" award.

Though no one at the event claimed an affiliation with the website, a couple people tried to fill in for the missing actors.

Dan Sabrosky, a Natrona County precinct committeeman and member of Liberty’s Place 4 U, a group that formed in part because members felt that the Natrona County GOP isn’t conservative enough, stood and asked if WyoRINO.com could “have representation.”

“No one’s going to represent WyoRINO except WyoRINO,” Miller replied, adding that it wouldn’t be a “close-ended discussion by any stretch.” “You’ll get your chance to weigh in, and questions from the audience I think would be most welcome.”

Mike Eathorne, Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne’s brother, spoke up from the back of the room, where he sat at the same table as Sabroksy.

“We’re the closest you’re going to get to WyoRINO,” he said.

“Are you WyoRINO?” Miller asked.

“I’m the closest you’re going to get,” Eathorne repeated.

“Yeah, that’s not gonna work,” Miller replied. “That’s like the old Cecil B. DeMille movie Spartacus where everyone says ‘I am Spartacus.’”

Eathorne denied knowing the actors behind WyoRINO.com when later asked by the Star-Tribune.

Without the presence of the mysterious actors behind WyoRINO.com, the panel of legislators focused its discussion on transparency, but also turned at times to the lawmakers' general frustrations with other members of the Republican Party.

“I do think something's at play here as far as a battle for the spirit of Wyoming, and specifically, the conservatism of Wyoming and what that means,” Oakley, a Riverton republican and fifth generation Wyomingite, said.

Conservatism, she believes, stands for having the “absolutely smallest government that you can have, which is ‘live and let live.’”

“And then you’ve got what is infiltrating our Wyoming and our Republican Party, and it’s very authoritarian. I mean, the irony is so thick of calling this freedom. The bills and the ideas and the concepts and the policies that are brought forward are all controlling.”

She took aim at some of the bills included in WyoRINO.com’s scorecard for this year (she said she had never visited the site and did so for the first time in preparation for Thursday's event). One would have barred businesses and other entities from requiring masks, which she argued would inhibit a business' freedom to make that choice. "That's big government at its best," she said.

Another bill aimed to bar employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted in their bodies.

"I think we can all agree that we're not for that," Oakley said as people in the crowd chuckled. "However, we heard testimony that not once, not in any state and not in any country has this ever been done."

“We have limited time. We have limited resources,” she continued. Lawmakers are neglecting their duties, she added, when they are “being overwhelmed by this very unserious legislation.”

Landen, a Casper Republican, talked about efforts in the Legislature to increase transparency, particularly around campaign spending.

“The last couple of years, we’ve actually had some pieces of legislation that asked the very same thing that Rod just brought up, and that is, why is it that we’re still allowing people to stand behind a hedge somewhere and throw rocks over the top of the hedge and break windshields and not even let people know who it is?” Landen asked.

“First amendment!” someone yelled.

Landen, who chairs the Senate Elections, Corporations and Political Subdivisions Committee, mentioned legislation that the Joint Corporations Committee is considering that aims to increase transparency around campaign spending by corporations and organizations. "You would think that in Wyoming that would get a 100% vote on that committee. You know what? It didn't. It was interesting to see who didn't want that legislation."

At the end of the panel discussion, Miller asked again if anyone from WyoRINO.com was in the room.

“We know absolutely no more about WyoRINO.com than we did an hour ago, or a week ago, or a month ago, or a year ago,” he said when no one came forward. “They remained behind their mask. They will not come out into the bright sunshine of Wyoming, stand up on their hind legs, tell us who they are and debate the issues.”

“So next election season, if you see a billboard, or if you get a smarmy mailer in your mailbox, or you see a post from WyoRINO.com castigating one of Wyoming's legislators for their voting record, all you need to do is consider the source. They’re cowards. They won’t show up.”

At the conclusion of the panel discussion, Sabrosky stood to ask about other rating websites similar to WyoRINO.com, but that consider more than just 10 bills. The website evidencebasedwyoming.com, for example, says on its website that it selects model legislators against which every vote of other legislators is compared. Another website, wyovote.com, uses roll-call votes to rate lawmakers. Evidencebasedwyoming.com does have a name behind it — Gillette resident Doug Gerard. Wyovote.com doesn't list the names of the people who make the ratings on its website.

Sabrosky argued that the other websites still show lawmakers’ “liberal voting record.” “So are those other scoring websites okay with you?”

Crago replied to Sabrosky saying that he’s not opposed to being rated by websites, but that he wants to be rated fairly and have the opportunity to respond.

"As legislators, we know we’re up for criticism, and we should be," Crago said. "That’s part of the job."

Lawmakers don’t vote perfectly every time, he continued.

“We know that. We're willing to listen to the folks back home. We just want the opportunity to respond and have a dialogue with them on why we're wrong. If we're wrong, we need to know that. But we need to know why, and some of these websites don't give us that opportunity.”

Sabrosky, speaking later with a Star-Tribune reporter, questioned why those who take issue with WyoRINO.com don’t make their own website with a different scoring system.

Eathorne, the Wyoming GOP Chairman's brother, also stood and asked the lawmakers if they support the Wyoming Republican Party platform.

“I generally do support it, but I don’t hold the State Republican Party higher than my voters who voted me in,” Obermueller, a Casper Republican, said.

“We represent the people, and the party must receive and allow the constituents to make the choice of who they want to represent them. And the next election cycle always rolls around. But in the meantime, I personally am going to represent my constituents, the people who voted me into office.”