The Natrona County GOP’s debate with the anonymous actors behind WyoRINO is set for September.

Several lawmakers who have been targeted by the website will attend, according to a Wednesday statement from the Natrona County GOP. Cowboy State Daily columnist Rod Miller will emcee the public event.

Since its mysterious appearance in 2019, the anonymous website WyoRINO.com has driven a wedge in Wyoming’s Republican Party, declaring some state lawmakers to be “Republicans In Name Only” — RINOs — based on their votes on 10 selected bills. But the people behind the site have never revealed their own names to the public.

The Natrona County GOP Executive Committee voted in April to invite the actors behind WyoRINO to a public forum to talk face-to-face with those they have labeled.

Even if those behind the website don’t show up to the discussion, the invitation itself, and their presence or nonpresence at the event, will send a message on its own, Natrona County GOP Chairman Joe MacGuire said at the April meeting.

“Their cowardice comes through,” MacGuire, whom the website has also labeled a “RINO,” said. “So then, to the people in the state of Wyoming, the statement is, how much weight do you put on this website?”

WyoRINO.com is a website intended to rate Republican lawmakers in Wyoming based on their adherence to the Wyoming Republican Party platform.

“The time is long overdue to hold politicians accountable for big government, big regulation, big taxation laws – values that the Republican party does NOT support,” the website’s homepage says.

“This is the primary reason WyoRINO.com was created – to expose liberal Wyoming Republicans who violate our Wyoming Republican values.”

The rating system judges lawmakers based on their votes for 10 bills, though there are hundreds of bills introduced each session. Any lawmaker who votes for fewer than seven of these bills is declared a “RINO” — a label primarily used by hard-line elements of the Wyoming GOP to differentiate themselves from more “traditional” conservatives.

The website has links to the state GOP’s official site, though both state GOP leaders and the site itself deny any connection between the two. The group behind the site — “Ride for the Brand, Wyoming” — isn’t registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office and has no donor history.

Despite the anonymity of the website’s owners, WyoRINO rankings have featured prominently in political campaigns and political discourse in general. Some lawmakers post their WyoRINO ranking on social media when the scorecard is published.

The event takes place on Sept. 14. Members of the public can visit www.natronagop.com to learn more about the event.